Captain Abhishek sets up Amritsar’s title triumph
Riding high on captain Abhishek Sharma’s all-round show (56 runs and 4 for 42), Amritsar defeated Jalandhar by 87 runs in the finals of the Punjab inter-district senior men’s one-day on Tuesday.
Amritsar won the toss and elected to bat. Batting first, Amritsar were bowled out for 261 in 49 overs. Aarush Sabharwal scored 71 off 91 with six boundaries, while Abhishek Sharma made 56 off 47 with seven boundaries and one six to prop their team. Left-arm spinner Prerit Dutta (4 for 52) and Kunwar Hirdanshu Kukreja (3 for 47) were the most successful bowlers for Jalandhar.
In response, Jalandhar was bundled out for 174 in 47.1 overs. Abhishek Gupta scored 48 off 60 with seven boundaries while Gourav Choudhary made 42 off 64 for Jalandhar. Left-arm spinner Abhishek Sharma (4 for 42) bowled well to put Amritsar on top. Abhishek was declared man of the match for his all-round performance.
Punjab Cricket Association office-bearers – secretary Dilsher Khanna and joint secretary Surjit Rai – gave away the prizes to the teams.
Runners-up team Jalandhar was awarded a cash prize of ₹75, 000, while Amritsar was awarded the winners’ trophy and cash prize of ₹1,50,000.
-
At 642mm, Chandigarh has already recorded more rain than last monsoon: Met officials
With 57.9mm rain on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, the city has already recorded more rain than last monsoon, met officials revealed. Monsoon season starts around June and goes on till September. This year, between June and August 15, the city recorded 642 mm rain while last year, the total rain recorded during the entire season was 600.2mm. From August 1 to 16, the city recorded 118.8 mm rain.
-
Lumpy skin disease: At 179, Panchkula sees highest single-day cases
Cases of lumpy skin disease, a viral infection that affects livestock, are on the rise in Panchkula with district's tally breaching the 500-mark to touch 558. Two bovines also succumbed to the infection, taking the death tally to six. As per the data from the animal husbandry and dairying department, only 19 infections were reported on August 12, and the count increased to 53 and 58 on August 13 and 14 respectively.
-
Ambala Ring Road project: Farmers given ₹107 crore as compensation for land
Haryana home minister and Ambala Cantonment MLA Anil Vij on Tuesday handed over cheques worth ₹107 crore to farmers whose land had been acquired for the Ambala Ring Road project on Tuesday. As many as 253 farmers from six villages were provided compensation under the first phase at a ceremony organised at PWD Rest House in the Cantonment.
-
20-year-old attacked with knives in Panchkula, six booked
Six men allegedly attacked a 20-year-old man with knives in Rajiv Colony, Sector 17, over personal rivalry on Tuesday. The victim, Arun, said his family members had a heated argument with the family of their neighbour Manglu. The accused are Sahil, Manglu, Priyanshu, Amit and Debu. The complainant was taken to the Civil Hospital, Panchkula, and is said to be stable. Doctors said he had 21 “incision wounds” on his skull.
-
Banned kite string claims 6-year-old’s life in Ludhiana
Banned plastic kite string claimed the life of a six-year-old boy who was travelling with his family on a scooter after slitting his throat. The victim has been identified as Daksh Giri of Ishar Nagar. The victim's father, Dhruv Giri, said he and his family were on their way to Dugri on their scooter. The victim was a kindergarten student. The victim was riding a motorcycle with a cousin when the mishap took place.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics