Captain’s 18 swing their way to Chandigarh Golf League crown

Captain’s 18 showed off their prowess by winning the Chandigarh Golf League season 2 title after a sensational unbeaten campaign, beating the Fairway Comets 4-3 in a nail-biting final at the Chandigarh Golf Club. The victorious Captain’s 18 team in a jubilant mood with the winners’ trophy after clinching Chandigarh Golf League on Sunday. (HT Photo)

In the third-place playoff, The Mulligans ran out 5.5-1.5 winners over the Hunting Hawks to claim their first podium finish.

In a clash billed as a favourites versus the underdogs final, both teams were locked in a see saw battle throughout the day as the lead kept changing hands in the fourball games. Padamjit Sandhu won his singles game for the 18s after skipper Randeep Singh and Pukhraj Singh Brar had opened their account with a big 5 and 4 win. After Bhupinder Singh Mundh and RS Mann won their game 2 and 1, the 18s held the advantage despite the three points on the board for their opponents. Pradeep Randhawa won his singles and the final two games saw Alamgir Singh Grewal and Jaideep Singh Grewal winning 7 and 6 to keep the Comets in the hunt. It boiled down to the fifth game between Kulbir Brar-YS Bains and Raman Singh Gill-Sandeep Singh Sandhu. Neither pair gave the other any scope of racing away as the maximum lead was only 1 Up for both. It was all square with three to play and Captain’s 18 went for the jugular on the 16th to grab the lead again. This time they were determined to hold on to it. They managed it on the 17th with a brilliant up and down from Kulbir Brar and with teamwork in its truest sense, YS Bains holed out on the final hole after the Comets pair couldn’t convert birdie.

After their semifinal playoff disappointment, The Mulligans shrugged it off and went all guns blazing against the more experienced Hunting Hawks. MVP Bismad Singh rounded off his campaign undefeated as he notched up a 4 and 2 win with Manan Mahajan taking the second point for the team with a 1 Up win on the final hole. Angad Sangha and Sunder Bains took the only full point for the Hawks with a 5 and 4 win as Amrinder Singh-Jaskeerat Matharoo, the tournament’s most successful pair, closed out their game 4 and 3. Himmat Singh and APS Kahai confirmed the bronze medal with a 3 and 1 win.

The winners, Captain’s 18, take home a prize money of ₹12 lakh with Fairway Comets winning ₹8 lakh. Third placed The Mulligans won ₹5 lakh while the Hunting Hawks won ₹3 lakh. Bismad Singh was declared the Most Valuable Player of CGL 2023 for his all-round performance and winning 9.5 points out of 10 for The Mulligans. Jaskeerat Matharoo And Amrinder Singh won the best pair with seven wins for The Mulligans. The newly instituted Fairplay Award went to Dhruvavtar Singh Ghai of Pirates Of The Greens.

Result

Final Captain’s 18 4-3 Fairway Comets

3rd place playoff Hunting Hawks 1.5-5.5 The Mulligans

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!