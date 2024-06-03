Cars ram into stationary truck on Kharar flyover, two hurt

A truck parked on the flyover near VR Punjab mall in Kharar led to two road crashes within a span of 19 hours, leaving two car drivers injured, one of them critically. According to Kharar police, the truck driver had stopped on the flyover on Saturday night after the vehicle developed a snag in the engine. (HT photo)

According to police, the truck driver had stopped on the flyover on Saturday night after the vehicle developed a snag in the engine.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Around 1.30 am on Sunday, a Maruti Suzuki Zen rammed into the trailer from behind and got stuck under it.

The collision led to a fire in the truck engine. The car driver, Devinder Singh, a cop with the Punjab Police, was rescued from the mangled car by the truck driver. He was rushed to a hospital, where he remains critical.

However, police failed to remove the heavy vehicle from the busy flyover.

Around 19 hours later, at 9 pm on Sunday, another car ploughed into the truck and overturned. The impact of the crash left the car totalled. Its driver had a miraculous escape, suffering only minor injuries.

Following the collision, which led to a long traffic jam, police finally sprung into action and removed the truck and the damaged car.

“It was a 40-foot-long truck and thus one crane summoned from Chandigarh could not pull it alone, so more cranes were ordered. We had also kept stoppage devices ahead of the trailer,” said Sumit Mor, SHO, Balongi police station.

No case was registered till the filing of the report.