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    Case registered as 13 Chandigarh schools, secretariat gets fresh bomb threat

    Soon after the threats were received, anti-sabotage teams, bomb disposal squads, local police units, along with the fire brigade, ambulance, and PCR teams, were rushed to the secretariat and schools

    Updated on: Jul 02, 2026 8:10 AM IST
    ht_print | By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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    Thirteen city schools – seven government and six private ones – and the Punjab and Haryana civil secretariat received fresh bomb threats on Wednesday, which later turned out to be a hoax. An FIR has been registered in the matter at the Sector-26 police station.

    An FIR has been registered in the matter at the Sector-26 police station. (Keshav Singh/HT)
    An FIR has been registered in the matter at the Sector-26 police station. (Keshav Singh/HT)

    Soon after the threats were received, anti-sabotage teams, bomb disposal squads, local police units, along with the fire brigade, ambulance, and PCR teams, were rushed to the secretariat and schools, and thorough checking of the premises was carried out. After detailed inspection, no suspicious or explosive material was found.

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    Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Case Registered As 13 Chandigarh Schools, Secretariat Gets Fresh Bomb Threat
    Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Case Registered As 13 Chandigarh Schools, Secretariat Gets Fresh Bomb Threat
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