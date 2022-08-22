Casteist slurs against sanitation worker: Dera Bassi MC president, councillor’s husband sent to judicial custody
A day after Dera Bassi municipal council president Ranjit Singh Reddy and Congress councillor Asha Sharma’s husband Bhupinder Sharma were arrested for allegedly assaulting a Dalit sanitation worker and hurling casteist remarks at him, both were produced before a local court that sent them to Patiala jail on judicial custody.
Mukesh Gandhi, lawyer of the complainant, Sohal Lal, had sought the duo’s police remand to identify the four unidentified accused who were also named in the FIR. But after hearing the arguments of both sides, the court sent them to judicial custody.
Earlier, tension prevailed at the court complex as the complainant’s supporters raised slogans against Reddy and the other accused.
On the other hand, several Congressmen, under the leadership of Deepinder Singh Dhillon, also gathered at the complex in support of Reddy and Bhupinder.
Dhillon alleged that it was a case of political vendetta by the AAP government in Punjab, adding that they will chalk out a strategy to protest against this and will fight the case in court.
On Saturday, police had booked Reddy and Bhupinder, besides the latter’s son Varun Sharma and his four unidentified accomplices, who are all absconding.
The arrests came on the complaint of sanitation worker Sohan Lal, who alleged that Reddy, Bhupinder and Varun, along with the other accused, assaulted him and hurled casteist remarks at him at the MC office on August 4.
According to Lal, he was called to the office by Reddy to reach a compromise with Bhupinder, who had misbehaved with him after accusing him of stealing a septic tank’s iron lid a few days ago.
The accused are facing a case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 3 (offences of atrocities) of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
Lt Col among 4 held by CBI in ₹22-lakh Ambala Cantt graft case
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Sunday arrested a Lieutenant Colonel and a Subedar Major, both of the Military Engineering Services in Ambala Cantonment, and two contractors in an alleged Rs 22.48 lakh bribery case. The accused have been identified as Lt Col Rahul Pawar, senior barracks store officer, and Pardeep Kumar, Subedar Major, MES, and contractors Dinesh Kumar and Pritpal, referred to as private persons by the CBI.
SC ruling on village common land: Haryana comes out with fresh instructions after HC stay order
Following the orders of the Punjab and Haryana high court that the June 21 instructions issued by the Haryana government for restoring the village common lands (shamilat deh), which were wrongly partitioned and alienated to gram panchayats be kept in abeyance, the state government has come out with a set of fresh clarificatory instructions. The state government had issued June 21 instructions following an April 7 Supreme Court judgment.
Villagers attack police team in Jind in bid to free accused; 45 booked
A group of villagers on Sunday night allegedly attacked a police team in Jind and tried to free an accused, who had installed the Global Positioning System in the government vehicle of a regional transport officer to track a resident of Safakheri village in the district's location, Aman and share the same with truck drivers to escape challan.
Chandigarh college admissions: Second counselling to be held on August 23, 24
The second counselling for admission into different undergraduate centralised courses in Chandigarh colleges is scheduled to be held on August 23 and 24. After the first counselling, a list of vacant seats in different courses was announced on Saturday, while the department of higher education on Sunday announced the provisional admission lists with allotted colleges for the second counselling. The list was prepared on the basis of merit and applicants' college preferences.
Haryana CM Khattar lays stone of two research centres in Bhiwani
Addressing a gathering at Kharkhari village in Loharu, Khattar said they have set up two milestones by replacing the traditional foodgrain cultivation with new technology as per the needs of the new era. “I am sure that these regional centres will make their mark on the strength of research in our agriculture sector,” the CM said. He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 16 projects worth ₹224.56 crore in Bhiwani.
