Caught on camera: Gang of women steal ₹1.45 lakh from store in Ludhiana
A gang of women allegedly burgled ₹1.45 lakh from a furniture store on Link road near ESIC Hospital after breaking open the shutter. The entire incident was captured on closed-circuit television cameras installed near the spot.
The store owner, Rahul, said he came to know about the incident on Thursday morning and immediately informed the police. He added that the accused did not take away anything except cash from the store.
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sukhwinder Singh said CCTV cameras captured the women, who had covered themselves in shawls, breaking the locks of the shutter. A lean member of the gang was then seen sliding in to the shop through the narrow gap created by rolling up the shutter. CCTVs inside the shop caught the woman stealing the cash box.
A case of theft has been registered against the unidentified accused at Division Number 5 police station.
