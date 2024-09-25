Central Shalteng : J&K Congress chief Karra fights former MLAs in prestige battle

Central Shalteng, a part of the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency, is a high-profile assembly segment with Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra locked in a triangular contest with two former MLAs. Karra, who was elected as MP in 2014 on the PDP ticket from Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency, left the PDP when the party entered into an alliance with the BJP. (HT File)

Karra won from this constituency in 2002 when he was part of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). This time, he is a Congress candidate supported by the National Conference. However, former NC constituency in-charge Irfan Ahmad Shah, instead of toeing the party line is contesting as an Independent, which could hamper the transfer of the NC vote to the Congress. The NC vote is crucial for Karra’s victory in the segment that has 13 candidates in the fray.

Karra is locked in a keenly watched contest with Shah, who won from the segment in 2008 on the NC ticket, and Noor Mohammad Sheikh, who was elected in 2014 as the PDP nominee.

This time, both Sheikh and Shah are contesting as Independents. Sheikh joined the Apni Party only to quit it later.

Central Shalteng goes to the polls on Wednesday in the second phase of polling when voters in 26 assembly segments in Jammu and Kashmir will exercise their franchise.

Such is the importance of Central Shalteng for the Congress that the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Monday addressed a rally at Zainakote that was attended by hundreds of Congress workers. Gandhi sought votes for Karra and praised him for joining the party at a crucial time. “When leaders were leaving the Congress, Karra joined us,” he said.

Karra, who was elected as MP in 2014 on the PDP ticket from Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency, left the PDP when the party entered into an alliance with the BJP.

Close contest

Karra, who is from an old political family, was one of the founding members of the PDP and a close associate of Mufti Mohammad Sayeed. However, after joining the Congress, he rose to the top party post in Jammu and Kashmir just before the assembly elections. “This election is very important for Karra. If he wins, it will be after years that the Congress will win a seat in Srinagar and his grip on the party will be stronger. If he loses, then leaders will start raising questions,” said a senior Congress leader, requesting anonymity.

Former NC leader Shah was hopeful of the ticket from the segment but after the alliance with the Congress, he decided to contest as an Independent. “Shah remained a legislator from 2008-14 and is eyeing the NC votebank. He can pose a threat to Karra if NC voters ditch alliance candidates. Otherwise, his victory is tough,” says Imtiyaz Ahmad, a local resident of Shalteng.

Irfan Shah’s father Ghulam Mohiudin Shah was a senior NC leader, who has represented the constituency thrice.

Former PDP leader Sheikh, who last represented the segment in the assembly, is relying on personal contacts to garner votes. “In this segment, the contest is between three former legislators but the stakes are high for Tariq Karra. The contest will be close and will be a tough seat of Srinagar,” says former NC leader Waqar Ahmad.