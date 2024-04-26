Centre grants VIP security cover to 3 Punjab Congress rebels

Three former leaders of Punjab Congress, two of whom recently joined the BJP, have been provided a VIP security cover of armed paramilitary commandos by the Union government, official sources said on Thursday. Karamjit Kaur, wife of late Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary joined BJP on April 20. (HT)

Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary, his mother Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary and Tajinder Singh Bittu have been given a ‘Y’ category security cover owing to threats ascertained to them by central intelligence agencies, they said. Karamjit Kaur and Bittu have recently joined the BJP.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been directed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to provide the security cover, the sources said.

Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary, the MLA from Phillaur, was recently suspended by the Congress for allegedly indulging in ‘anti-party activities’. He had allegedly made statements against the party’s Jalandhar candidate and former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi opposing the latter’s candidature from Jalandhar.

His mother Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary, who had unsuccessfully contested from the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat last year, joined the BJP on April 20.

Bittu, AICC secretary in-charge of Himachal Pradesh who is considered a close aide of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, had also joined the BJP the same day.

As part of the ‘Y’ category security, about four-five armed commandos will escort each of the three politicians during their travel in Punjab. The CRPF is expected to soon take over the security of the three leaders.

The VIP security cover categorisations begin from the highest Z+ followed by Z, Y+, Y and X.