Centre’s MSP panel: Farmer unions protest near toll plazas in Haryana
Following a call by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), farmers from various unions in Haryana protested near toll plazas of various districts against the Union and state governments on Sunday.
The unions have termed the 29-member panel set up by the Centre to make minimum support price (MSP) more “effective and transparent” as “misleading”.
The farmers gathered near toll plazas on national highways in Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Ambala, Panchkula and Yamunanagar districts and started peaceful protests that continued from 11 am to 3 pm amid heavy police deployment.
However, there was a delay in the gathering in a few areas due to rain in the region, but the protests ended peacefully after the effigies were burnt.
Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) factions like Tikait, Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) and Sir Chotu Ram (SCR) led the protests in the region. While members of the Tikait group were largely present at all the agitation sites, the SBS group protested in Ambala, Panchkula, Kaithal and Kurukshetra districts, while SCR only in Karnal.
State president of BKU Tikait Rattan Mann said that the government should fulfil its commitment made to the farmers at the time of agitation at Delhi borders.
Panchkula district president of the SBS faction Tejveer Singh said, “The Union government has also failed to serve justice to those killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and we are also agitating on the issue.”
Earlier, the Haryana SKM leaders had announced to block all key highways and railway tracks of the state and make the toll free for the commuters, but later it was decided that an agitation will be organised and an effigy will be burnt.
The unions believe that the method would have hampered the movement of candidates traveling for various exams at various centres and also the day coincided with Teej festival celebrations.
The farmers laid siege to toll plazas in Rohtak, Hisar, Jind and Bhiwani while accusing the Union government of not fulfilling the promises.
SKM leader Inderjit Singh said the government has failed to give a legal guarantee of the minimum support price (MSP) on crops.
“The government committee has muddled the MSP issue with fringe issues like crop rotation and zero-budget farming which was not acceptable to farmers and we will intensify the movement for the pending demands across the country,” he added.
Haryana CM Khattar applauds CMGGA for commendable job
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the state government has been running about 50 schemes and programmes through Chief Minister's Good Governance Associates (CMGGA) directly benefiting the needy across the state. Addressing the CMGGA on the successful completion of their one-year experiential learning programme, Khattar also awarded the certificate of completion to the associates, applauding the CMGGA for the good work done while dealing with flagship schemes of the government.
Haryana’s health budget rose four times since 2014: Anil Vij
Haryana home and health minister Anil Vij on Sunday said that the state's health budget was Rs 1,700 crore in 2014 when hVijjoined as the minister and has risen to Rs 6,500 crore now, almost four times. He was speaking at the 'Haryana Chikitsak Gourav Award' ceremony organised by Haryana Medical Council at Kingfisher Tourist Resort in Ambala City. He also felicitated 70 government and private doctors from the state.
Three injured in clash between two groups in Khanna
At least three people suffered injuries in a clash between two groups on Sunday night in Beeja area of Khanna. The injured have been identified as Gurmeet Singh of Beeja and his rivals Kala of Doraha and Gurdeep Singh alias Deepa of Village Rauni. The Khanna police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. Gunshot was also reported during the clash. However, no one suffered bullet injuries.
PWD, Lucknow municipal corporation to repair, relay roads in October
The Public Works Department and Lucknow Municipal Corporation would start repairing and relaying dilapidated roads in October. While PWD would repair rural roads, the LMC would do so within municipal limits. The road repair and relay proposals have already been sent to the department, Executive engineer, PWD (rural), Anoop Kumar Mishra added. The LMC, too, will repair or relay more than 400 dilapidated roads. “Budget for road repairs has been released,” said mayor Sanyukta Bhatia.
Punjab BJP gears up for ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme
Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma on Sunday met 73 party candidates who contested the February 10 assembly polls and instructed them to start making preparations for the party's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' programme to mark the 75th Independence Day. Under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, it envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their home. The AAP government is a political outfit which believes in propaganda and publicity, Sharma said.
