Centre’s nod to revive 500 teaching posts in Chandigarh’s govt schools

This comes after 536 posts were revived in April this year and brings the department close to fulfilling its criteria of total 4,725 sanctioned seats for teachers in city's government schools. This has been done for various teaching cadres, including post graduate teachers (PGT), trained graduate teachers (TGT), junior basic teachers (JBT), and nursery teacher training (NTT). The Union ministry of education has written to the UT director of school education to revive 500 teaching posts which had been abolished. This comes after 536 posts were revived in April this year and brings the department close to fulfilling its criteria of total 4,725 sanctioned seats for teachers in city's government schools (File Photo/ Representational image)

In a letter by the undersecretary to the ministry’s department of school education and literacy, Subhendu Das, the UT department’s proposal was taken up with the Union ministry of finance, department of expenditure. Through their ID note on October 11, they have concurred the revival of 500 posts.

This concurrence is subject to the condition that the UT administration will fill these posts in a time-bound manner and further requests for the revival of these posts will not be entertained.

As per officials, the posts had been abolished after they remained vacant for over five years. The posts that remain vacant for over two years are considered abolished.

UT director school education Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar said, “This will allow us to bring the strength of teachers up to the sanctioned posts mark. It is for the first time that the department will have such a high number of teachers and recruitment will be conducted soon in a timely and transparent manner.”

Initially the department had proposed that 997 posts be revived. But the concurrence has now been given for 500 posts. Brar said the department has also hired 400 guest teachers so there shouldn’t be a shortfall when it comes to teaching students. Overall, 1,036 teaching posts have been revived by the Centre this year, including the 536 posts earlier revived in April.

Of the total seats, around 60-70% of seats will be filled by recruitment while the other seats will be filled through deputation and through promotion. Officials said the deputation allotment will be done within 2-3 weeks and promotions will be done in around a month’s time while recruitment can take up to 3-4 months.

This will also help improve the pupil teacher ratio of government schools of the city. As per the National Education Policy (NEP), ratio of 1:40 must be maintained while it was around 1:60 last year.

