Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Centre’s open market scheme to ease Punjab’s storage pangs

ByGurpreet Singh Nibber
Jan 23, 2025 08:20 AM IST

Punjab’s storage woes may soon ease with the Union ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution, announcing an open market sale scheme (OMSS) to offer subsidised rice to stakeholders, including ethanol producers, traders and cooperatives

Chandigarh: Punjab’s storage woes may soon ease with the Union ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution, announcing an open market sale scheme (OMSS) to offer subsidised rice to stakeholders, including ethanol producers, traders and cooperatives.

Punjab’s storage woes may soon ease with the Union ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution, announcing an open market sale scheme (OMSS) to offer subsidised rice to stakeholders, including ethanol producers, traders and cooperatives.
Punjab’s storage woes may soon ease with the Union ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution, announcing an open market sale scheme (OMSS) to offer subsidised rice to stakeholders, including ethanol producers, traders and cooperatives.

Rolled out last week, the scheme aims to support states in meeting their obligations under state-run programmes, enhance food security and boost ethanol production as part of the national energy strategy.

Under the scheme, the reserve price of rice has been set at 2,250 per quintal—significantly lower than the minimum support price (MSP) of 2,900 per quintal. This rate applies to sales made to state governments, state government corporations and community kitchens without requiring participation in e-auctions. For ethanol distilleries, the reserve price remains the same at 2,250 per quintal.

Experts believe this scheme will benefit the ethanol industry and help create additional storage space for foodgrains in Punjab. Storage shortages in state godowns have disrupted smooth procurement operations, a challenge witnessed during last year’s rabi (wheat) procurement season.

Currently, 145 lakh tonnes of foodgrains are stored in Punjab’s godowns, with 115 lakh tonnes of freshly shelled rice awaiting storage. Additionally, the state government anticipates procuring 120 lakh tonnes of wheat starting April 1. However, Punjab’s godown capacity is limited to 174 lakh tonnes, highlighting the urgent need for storage solutions.

According to Rana Inder Partap Singh, an ethanol plant owner in Punjab, the scheme is beneficial for ethanol producers, farmers, rice millers and state agencies. “It will help evacuate rice stocks from the state, addressing a significant concern for all stakeholders,” he said.

The ethanol industry, in particular, welcomes the price reduction. Previously, a quintal of rice for ethanol production cost 2,900, making the 650 per quintal price cut a substantial relief. Punjab’s 10 ethanol manufacturing plants require approximately 35 lakh tonnes of raw material annually.

General manager of Food Corporation of India, Punjab, B Srinivasan, noted that the initiative would help the state government manage its grain stockpile more effectively. However, he added that implementation might take time as stock limits for the scheme’s various categories are yet to be finalised.

Grain trader Naresh Ghai from Rajpura expressed mixed views, stating that while the scheme benefits the ethanol industry, Punjab also needs subsidised wheat stocks to address the acute shortage of wheat, which has driven up flour prices in the state.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On