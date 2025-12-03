Centre’s stand on floods validates Punjab’s position: Goyal

A day after the Jal Shakti ministry informed the Rajya Sabha that the recent floods in Punjab were not aggravated due to poor reservoir management at major dams, Punjab cabinet minister Barinder Kumar Goyal on Tuesday said it validated the state government’s stance and falsified the allegations of the Opposition which has been blaming “mismanagement” and “poor governance”. Notably, the Jal Shakti ministry had asserted in the Parliament that the deluge was driven by exceptionally high inflows caused by extensive rainfall in the catchment areas. Punjab cabinet minister Barinder Kumar Goyal

Goyal, who addressed mediapersons in Lehra area of Sangrur, said that after the state was hit by floods, Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan had claimed during his Punjab visit that the deluge was triggered by mining. “In the legislative assembly, opposition members falsely said that 7.15 lakh cusecs of water was released from the Ranjit Sagar Dam. I had clarified that only 2.25 lakh cusecs were released and the remaining water came from catchment areas,” he said.

“The people of Punjab hoped that the central government would offer substantial support, but it announced only ₹1,600 crore as compensation, despite total losses amounting to nearly ₹20,000 crore. Those who kept politicising the issue never criticised the Centre for providing such an insufficient package,” he said.

He also termed the replacement of Punjab Police with central security forces at Bhakra Dam as dictatorial. “Recently, the Centre issued a circular to appoint the BBMB secretary, undermining Punjab-cadre officers who have served in the board for over 20 years. When those officers approached the high court, the circular was withdrawn,” he mentioned.

“Punjab’s waters have been taken away in violation of the riparian principle. Now, attempts are being made to weaken the state’s control by interfering in matters pertaining to the Bhakra Beas Management Board and Panjab University,” he added.

Punjab was hit by the floods in August and September, causing extensive damage to kharif crops, primarily paddy, as well as loss of milch animals and property. More than 30,000 houses were damaged.