Chandigarh: 11 stolen two-wheelers, mobiles seized after arrest of 2 snatchers

Sarangpur police on Friday arrested two alleged snatchers and recovered 11 mobile phones besides an inverter battery, two laptops and 11 two-wheelers. Police with the accused in Sarangpur on Friday. (HT File)

The accused were identified as Satish and Allaudin, both residents of Small Flats, Dhanas, Chandigarh.

The accused were arrested following the complaint of Zuber of Mohali who had informed the police that unidentified men snatched his mobile phone, driver’s license and ₹100 on October 18 near Sarangpur Light Point following which a case was registered at the Sarangpur police station.

A case under Sections 379 A (snatching) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

Police initially arrested Allaudin recovered the stolen motorcycle and snatched the mobile phone from his possession.

Following Allaudin’s disclosure, co-accused Satish was also arrested.

When interrogated, the accused were found involved in four snatching and theft cases registered in Chandigarh.

The accused were sent to judicial custody by a local court on Saturday.

