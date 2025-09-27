Chandigarh: 14-yr-old Guntas tops India’s ladies amateur merit list

Guntas Kaur Sandhu, a 14-year-old golfer from Roundglass Golf Academy, has become India’s Number 1 ranked golfer as per the latest Indian Golf Union (IGU) Ladies Amateur merit list, following her exceptional performance at the Tamil Nadu Ladies and Girls Championship. (Right) Guntas Kaur Sandhu was felicitated for her exceptional performance at the Tamil Nadu Ladies and Girls Championship held at Coimbatore Golf Club from September 22 to 25. (HT Photo)

Held at the Coimbatore Golf Club from September 22 to 25, 2025, Chandigarh based Guntas won both the A&B combined category and the B Girls category at the championship. Her impressive scores of 77-79-74 led to an overall total of 230.

In addition to these wins, she also earned a second-place finish in the Ladies and A&B girls combined category.

Rehnoor Malik and Rashi Mishra, also from Roundglass Golf Academy, secured second place in the B category for girls and fifth place in the A category for girls, respectively.

“It’s a great feeling to become India’s Number 1 amateur golfer at such a young age. My victory in Coimbatore, which propelled me to the top of the rankings, is a huge motivation to continue my hard work. This achievement instills in me the confidence to set higher goals and bring pride to my academy and my country,” Guntas said.