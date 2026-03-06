Chandigarh: 21-year-old woman stabbed to death amid property dispute

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death during a family dispute over property in Sector 38 on Thursday. The victim, identified as Tanya, a state-level hockey player, was rushed to a hospital but was declared brought dead. Police investigating the crime scene where the victim, Tanya, was stabbed to death on Thursday (Keshav Singh/HT)

According to police, the incident stemmed from a long-standing property dispute between two families living in the same house. Tanya’s father, Ravi, an autorickshaw driver, told police that he lives with his family on the ground floor of the house, while his sister and her family reside on the first floor.

He alleged that disagreements over ownership and possession of the house had been ongoing for some time. His sister’s son, Krishna, frequently quarrelled with him over the property issue.

On Thursday afternoon, another argument reportedly broke out between the two families. Ravi said he initially went upstairs to pacify his sister’s family. While he was coming downstairs, he saw his daughter heading upstairs. It was then, he claimed, that Krishna along with others, identified as Ravi, Gangan, Aniket, Naveen and Tina, opened an attack on his daughter. He added that amid the confrontation, Krishna brought out a knife and stabbed his daughter.

On receiving information, a team from the Sector 39 police station reached the spot and registered a case against the accused who fled the scene soon after.

Tanya’s father said that she was scheduled to leave for a state-level tournament on Friday. Police said the body will be handed over to the family after the post-mortem. Raids are on for the accused, the cops added.