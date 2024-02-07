 Chandigarh: 23-year-old man arrested for stealing bike, forgery - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: 23-year-old man arrested for stealing bike, forgery

Chandigarh: 23-year-old man arrested for stealing bike, forgery

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 07, 2024 08:14 AM IST

A case has been registered under Sections 411(theft), 471(fraud document), and 473(forgery) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector-17 police station in Chandigarh

The accused in custody of police in Chandigarh. He used to work as a bike taxi driver at Rapido (HT Photo)
The accused in custody of police in Chandigarh. He used to work as a bike taxi driver at Rapido (HT Photo)

A 23-year-old resident of Mauli Jagran got arrested on Tuesday for using a fake number plate on a stolen bike.

The accused has been identified as Mintu Kumar, a bike taxi driver in Rapido.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Pale Ram reported that on February 5, while he was posted on Sector 23-B police barrier, the accused was intercepted after he tried to escape.

ASI and his team nabbed Kumar along with a motorcycle carrying fake registration number plate which he had stolen on January 4 from Sector 22, said police.

A case has been registered under Sections 411(theft), 471(fraud document), and 473(forgery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector-17 police station.

