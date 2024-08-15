Chandigarh: 25 people from all walks of life to be awarded on I-Day

UT administration will award commendation certificates to 25 individuals, including a five-year-old girl mountaineer and a transperson, on Independence Day for rendering outstanding services in their particular fields. The certificates will be given by UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Thursday. UT administration will award commendation certificates to 25 individuals, including a five-year-old girl mountaineer and a transperson, on Independence Day for rendering outstanding services in their particular fields. (HT File)

Those who will be awarded for meritorious service are Sanjay Batish, system manager and head computer centre, Punjab Engineering College; Shiv Prasad, superintendent grade-II, director higher education; Komal Saini, work experience instructor, director school education; Lalita Devi, senior assistant, UT secretariat; Amit Kumar Sharma, draftsman, urban planning; Ishan Sharma, clerk, industries department; Nirmal Kumar, head warden, model jail department of prisons & correctional; Khushdev Singla, inspector, office of food and supply and consumer affair and legal metrology; Gurmukh Singh, senior assistant, DC office; Neelam Kumari, junior assistant, police department; Naveen Malik, estate office, and LakhwinderJit Singh, senior assistant, labour and employment branch.

Meritorious service will also be awarded to Anisha, special educator, for her outstanding work in job placement of special children. She has been a special educator for 12 years at GRIID, Sector 31. So, far she has done placement of as many as 42 special children with intellectual, autistic and multiple disabilities in Mahindra and Mahindra Group.

She also handles Umeed Shelter workshop, where she started a special programme of making biodegradable sanitary pads putting special children on task. She is also in “Judo” sport and trains special children for national-level competitions.

Dr Dinesh Garg, head of department, medicine, GMSH-16, will be honoured for his meritorious service in the UT health department.

“It is an honour to be selected for this prestigious award, on this Independence Day, and it is a gratifying and satisfying experience to be a doctor and serve the people. I am thankful to everyone in GMSH-16 for their support and this is such a wonderful place to work in,” said Garg. He joined the hospital as a medical officer and was actively involved in the management of COVID-19, and all emergency duties during this period. He was severely infected and was admitted to the hospital for long.

Roshan Lal, senior assistant, GMCH-32, will receive the commendation for meritorious services on Independence Day. He said he had no idea that the hospital administration had sent his name for the award. Lal joined the hospital as a clerk in 1996 and he describes the journey as very enriching, and always a great feeling when one’s work is appreciated. Lal is now working in the establishment branch (2), which takes care of faculty recruitment.

Sumit Goyal and Sheetal Negi will be awarded in social service. Ravinder Sharma, vice chairman of Lalit Kala Academy, and Dr Rahul Dhiman will be awarded in art and culture and Gurkaran Singh in sports. Ramesh Kumar Gupta, SIO, central government officer, and Dr Aman Bhatia will be awarded in the field of public service.

Transperson Mona, 5-year-old mountaineer to be awarded

Mona, a registered vendor with municipal corporation, after getting a loan under the Prime Minister’s Swanidhi scheme, opened a tea shop in the industrial area. Under the Viksit Bharat campaign, Mona, a trans person, also got an opportunity to interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The UT administrator will honour her with a commendation certificate for becoming an inspiration for society.

Aditi Arya, a student of Class UKG of Chitkara International School, Sector 25, has become an emerging young mountaineer by climbing the base camp of Mt Everest and Kala Patthar, a notable landmark located on the south ridge of Pumori in Nepal. To encourage her for her bright future, the UT administrator will honour her with a commendation certificate.