BJP treads cautiously, distances from Masih

Three days after Chandigarh mayoral poll returning officer Anil Masih tendered an unconditional apology before the Supreme Court for making “false statements” on tampering of ballot papers, the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has distanced itself from him. The Chandigarh mayoral elections were held on January 30. Three days after SC apology, BJP distances itself from Masih. (PTI)

Chandigarh BJP chief Jatinder Pal Malhotra said, “Masih was appointed by the UT administrator as a nominated councillor, and the BJP is not a party to anything he has done. He was our office-bearer a long time ago, but does not hold any post now,” he said.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Responding to Masih’s apology, Chandigarh BJP chief Jatinder Pal Malhotra said, “I have not been able to speak to him or meet him ever since he tendered an apology, but I will ask him on whose advice he did that (invalidating votes).”

Even after repeated attempts, Masih could not be contacted for comments.

On April 5, Masih tendered an unconditional apology before the Supreme Court for making “false statements” on the tampering of ballot papers. The next date of the hearing has been fixed for July 23.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud initiated proceedings against Masih under Section 340 of CrPC after he had invalidated eight votes by tampering with the ballot papers and made false statements before the court. The votes were later validated in favour of Aam Aadmi Party candidate Kuldeep Kumar, who was declared the mayor after the Supreme Court order.

Senior Congress leader Pawan Kumar Bansal said, “”After all, truth prevails. BJP’s conspiracy had already been exposed in court, but now an unconditional apology by Masih proved that BJP can stoop to any level to win. The party should tell what meaning should be taken from Masih’s apology. Not only Masih but also the BJP should apologise to the entire country. Masih was made a scapegoat whereas the people who hatched this conspiracy are the senior leaders of the party,” Bansal said in a statement.

Similarly, Aam Aadmi Party leader Prem Garg demanded that “he should be given exemplary punishment.”

“Masih has not made a mistake. He has murdered democracy and made a mockery of the country’s Constitution. He has misused his power and has robbed us of our rights. He has stolen votes,” Garg said.

In February this year, the BJP dropped Masih, the presiding officer of the Chandigarh mayoral elections who is embroiled in a vote-rigging scandal, from its list of office-bearers. Masih, who has been the general secretary of the saffron party’s minority morcha since 2021, has been divested of the post.