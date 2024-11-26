Chandigarh: 4-yr-old brain-dead girl saves 5 lives

The family of a four-year-old girl saved lives of five people after they decided to donate her organs following her death at PGIMER, Chandigarh. Anandi, who hailed from Bajra Colony in Ludhiana, suffered severe head injuries after a fall on November 15, 2024. She was initially treated at the civil hospital in Ludhiana and later referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, for advanced care. (HT Photo)

Anandi, who hailed from Bajra Colony in Ludhiana, suffered severe head injuries after a fall on November 15, 2024. She was initially treated at the civil hospital in Ludhiana and later referred to PGIMER for advanced care. Despite the best efforts of doctors, Anandi was declared brain dead on November 21 and 22 after evaluations by two independent brain stem death committees.

Honouring Anandi’s memory, her family decided to donate her organs transforming their tragedy into hopes for others.

Anandi’s liver was sent to the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS), New Delhi, via a green corridor. Her kidneys, pancreas, and corneas were transplanted to recipients at PGIMER, giving life to three terminally ill patients and restoring sight to two others.

Anandi’s parents said she was the light of their lives. “While the loss is unbearable, we find solace in knowing her organs have helped others,” her parents said.

PGIMER director Vivek Lal commended the family’s decision, calling it a “testament to humanity and selflessness.”

Vipin Koushal, medical superintendent at PGIMER, stressed the importance of organ donation. “This act shows how even a young child’s donation can create a ripple effect, transforming lives,” he said.