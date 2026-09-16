Chandigarh: 494 cow lifting machines deployed to gaushalas across state

The Punjab government has provided 494 cow lifting machines to gaushalas across the state to facilitate the handling of injured, abandoned and helpless cattle, with around ₹3 crore spent on the equipment, said Kimti Bhagat, vice-chairman, Punjab Gau Sewa commission. Mohali district alone has been granted 17 cow lifting machines.. Mohali district alone has been granted 17 cow lifting machines. (HT File)

A cow lifting machine is a mechanical device used to safely lift and support weak, injured, or immobile cows so they can stand on their own.

Bhagat said the government has also approved the waiver of electricity bills of 518 private and government gaushalas in the state. The decision was approved by chief minister Bhagwant Mann and conveyed through the department of animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy development.

He said, the government was also taking steps to provide ₹61 per cattle per day for the upkeep of abandoned and destitute cattle housed in gaushalas. The decision, based on a proposal relating to assistance for the care of cattle, is expected to be implemented shortly across Punjab.

According to the data attached to the government communication, 523 gaushalas are registered with the Gau Sewa commission, of which 494 are currently operational while 29 have been closed. The operational gaushalas collectively house 2,09,103 cattle.

The gaushalas have additional capacity for 5,446 more cattle through existing premises and sheds.

Bhagat said the measures would strengthen the infrastructure and financial support available to gaushalas and ensure better care of abandoned and destitute cattle.