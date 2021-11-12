Chandigarh: Aam Aadmi Party ‘B team’ of Congress, says BJP’s Vinod Tawde

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is the ‘B team’ of the Congress, and the Congress only favours the rich.

This was stated by Bharatiya Janata Party’s national secretary and municipal election in-charge Vinod Tawde at a press conference here on Wednesday.

Taking a dig at the Congress, he said, “The Congress wants to buy the voters of Chandigarh on the basis of money by giving tickets to big builders and moneylenders, but the Chandigarh voters cannot be bought at any cost.”

Tawde was accompanied by election co-in-charge Rajya Sabha MP Indu Bala Goswami, state president Arun Sood and mayor Ravi Kant Sharma.

Tawde said an election steering committee of 85 people had been constituted under the leadership of Sood, MP Kirron Kher, former MP Satya Pal Jain and former president Sanjay Tandon.

The party would seek re-election on the basis of the work done by it in the past five years, said Tawde.

The manifesto of the party for the municipal elections will be prepared in the form of a citizen’s charter on the basis of public participation and suggestions.

Tawde said that all the divisions of the BJP would prepare a list of candidates willing to contest at their level and send it to the district team and after considering them the team of the BJP districts would shortlist contenders and send it to the state election committee. The ticket would be finalised by the election committee after discussing with the authorised officials of the state / national level and the candidates would be announced.

He claimed that the party would win 100% seats in these municipal elections.

“The opposition is completely scattered and people are well aware of the culture of the opposition and there will be no grand alliance of opposition parties. Our party is ready to deal with all situations,” said Tawde.