Chandigarh administration finalises transfer of electricity wing assets, staff to CPDL

The UT administration has formally finalised the transfer of employees and assets of the erstwhile Electricity Wing of the Engineering Department of Chandigarh (EWEDC) to Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited (CPDL) with effect from February 1, 2026, marking a milestone in the city’s power sector reforms. Officials said the finalisation of the transfer is expected to bring greater administrative clarity and operational stability to CPDL, enabling it to streamline power distribution services and improve efficiency in Chandigarh. (File)

The development coincides with CPDL completing one year of operations in Chandigarh on February 1.

The UT engineering department had notified the Chandigarh Electricity Reforms Transfer Scheme, 2025, on January 31, 2025, to give effect to the transfer of electricity distribution functions, along with related assets, liabilities, interests, rights, obligations, proceedings and personnel of EWEDC to CPDL. Under the scheme, February 1, 2025, was designated as the effective date for the transfer.

However, the transfer was kept provisional for a period of 12 months to allow the Chandigarh administration to alter, vary, modify or revise the terms of the transfer, including valuation of assets, liabilities and ongoing proceedings, as deemed appropriate.

According to a fresh notification issued by the UT Administration, the scheme was amended during the provisional period through a notification dated January 30, 2026. “With the expiry of the 12-month period, the transfers under the scheme, as amended from time to time, have now become final with effect from February 1, 2026. The term ‘provisional transfer’ wherever appearing in the scheme shall now be read as ‘final transfer’,” the notification stated.

Gopal Dutt Joshi, general secretary, UT Powermen Union, said that the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) granted relief to the employees in its January 29 decision. The employees’ status will remain as government employees during the provisional period, and they will also have the right to file a petition with the CAT, and the petition will be maintainable. The administration was given a notice to respond and the next hearing is scheduled for February 27, with the decision to maintain the status quo until then. This decision by the tribunal has brought relief to the employees. The UT Powermen’s Union also appealed to the administration and company officials to respect the court’s decision and stop spreading rumours and creating chaos.