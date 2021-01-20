IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh administrator’s advisory council to meet on Feb 10
Chandigarh administrator’s advisory council to meet on Feb 10
Chandigarh administrator’s advisory council to meet on Feb 10
chandigarh news

Chandigarh administrator’s advisory council to meet on Feb 10

Progress on the city’s second medical college, controversial Tribune flyover, reduction in collector rates, change of land use policy, new route to the international airport and options for mass rapid transit system will be on top of its agenda
READ FULL STORY
By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 10:31 PM IST

The Chandigarh administrator’s advisory council is set to meet on February 10.

Progress on the city’s second medical college, controversial Tribune flyover, reduction in collector rates, change of land use policy, new route to the international airport and options for mass rapid transit system (MRTS) will be on top of its agenda.

It has been more than a year and a half since the council met after its reconstitution in August 2019. The administration had planned a meeting in April first week last year, but it had to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 lockdown. Several key issues have been hanging fire because of the delay.

The council is responsible for advising the administration on development issues and policy matters affecting the city. In addition to all senior UT officials, it includes current and former members of parliament, mayor, resident and business association representatives and other prominent citizens. It also has 10 standing committees, which are subject-matter-related groups headed by a chairman.

Confirming the development, UT adviser Manoj Parida said: “The council will take up the agenda approved by the UT administrator. Its sub-committees will make presentations on different issues, such as Tribune flyover, new route from Chandigarh to the international airport, change of land use, second medical college, MRTS, and law and order.”

Important issues

The long-standing demand of realtors for a cut in collector rates will be taken up by the council. The cut is intended to rationalise prices, especially of commercial properties. It will also make the administration’s property auctions more attractive. The market price of industrial plots and commercial properties in some areas is less than the collector rates.

The much-hyped Tribune flyover is likely to be discussed in the meeting. The UT adviser’s report on the project and its alternative will be part of the agenda, said a senior official. The administration has rejected all alternatives suggested by different experts.

The administration has also submitted its proposal for setting up a medical college at Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16. The council will be made abreast about the scope and progress of the project.

Reintroduction of the Apartment Act in the city is also likely to be put before council members for discussion. Facing housing shortage and expensive real estate, a section of people has demanded that the Act be reintroduced. It allows bifurcation of big plots, which is in the interest of owners of kanal houses in the city.

Another contentious issue – allowing change of land use for opening of nursing homes on residential plots – will be tabled. The sub-committee on urban planning has already rejected the proposal, which was initially pushed by MP Kirron Kher.

After the Centre and Punjab government rejected the administration’s proposal for an underpass for giving the city a shorter and direct route to the airport, the proposal is likely to be taken up by the council.

It is also likely to brainstorm on the long-pending MRTS project, which has failed to take off because of lack of consensus on different options and lack of funding. After plans for Metro and Skybus were shelved, the UT administration last year pitched for Metrolite to solve traffic congestion and parking problems. No headway could be made due to the pandemic. Metrolite is an urban rail transit system on the pattern of Metro, but much smaller in size and cost.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
The high court bench allowed a plea of Punjab Police head constable Raghubir Singh, presently posted in the office of senior superintendent of police, who had challenged the denial of pay and promotion as assistant sub-inspector in view of an FIR against him. (HT FILE)
The high court bench allowed a plea of Punjab Police head constable Raghubir Singh, presently posted in the office of senior superintendent of police, who had challenged the denial of pay and promotion as assistant sub-inspector in view of an FIR against him. (HT FILE)
chandigarh news

Exonerated Mohali cop entitled to service benefits, promotion: HC

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:15 AM IST
The Punjab and Haryana high court has held that a government employee exonerated in criminal and/or departmental proceedings was entitled for service benefits for the period (s)he remained out of job
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chandigarh to get country’s tallest outdoor air purifier
Chandigarh to get country’s tallest outdoor air purifier
chandigarh news

Chandigarh to get country’s tallest outdoor air purifier

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:16 AM IST
The 78 feet tall air purifier is expected to be installed within three months at one of the five locations shortlisted by the local administration.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chandigarh administrator’s advisory council to meet on Feb 10
Chandigarh administrator’s advisory council to meet on Feb 10
chandigarh news

Chandigarh administrator’s advisory council to meet on Feb 10

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 10:31 PM IST
Progress on the city’s second medical college, controversial Tribune flyover, reduction in collector rates, change of land use policy, new route to the international airport and options for mass rapid transit system will be on top of its agenda
READ FULL STORY
Close
The two poultry farms are situated in Behra village near Dera Bassi.
The two poultry farms are situated in Behra village near Dera Bassi.
chandigarh news

53,000 poultry birds to be culled after avian flu confirmed at two farms in Mohali

By Shailee Dogra, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 10:30 PM IST
The development comes a day after the Bhopal lab confirmed flu in a migratory bird found dead at the Siswan reserve in the district
READ FULL STORY
Close
On January 8, avian influenza was confirmed at two poultry farms in Panchkula’s Barwala belt. (Representational photo)
On January 8, avian influenza was confirmed at two poultry farms in Panchkula’s Barwala belt. (Representational photo)
chandigarh news

Haryana poultry farmers move HC seeking relief

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:29 PM IST
The association in its plea stated that though compensation should be paid on the spot immediately after the culling is over or at the time of collecting birds from the owners, no such relief was being provided to them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher. (File photo)
Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher. (File photo)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh MP Kirron prefers close aides over experts in road safety panel

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:27 PM IST
On Kher’s recommendations, Prabhloch Singh of the Human Rights Protection Group and MFP Federation, Mayank Mishra of Dr GC Mishra Memorial Educational and Charitable Trust and Sanjeev Vashisht of Sewa Bharti have been made members of the committee
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chandigarh to have low-key Republic Day function
Chandigarh to have low-key Republic Day function
chandigarh news

Chandigarh to have low-key Republic Day function

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:57 PM IST
In the wake of the pandemic, the Republic Day celebrations in the city, just like the Independence Day celebrations last year, will be a low-key affair
READ FULL STORY
Close
The committee formed by the apex court could not play any constructive role in resolving the crisis following the central government's refusal to repeal the three agricultural laws, Badal said.(Ravi Kumar /HT Photo)
The committee formed by the apex court could not play any constructive role in resolving the crisis following the central government's refusal to repeal the three agricultural laws, Badal said.(Ravi Kumar /HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Farm laws: SAD chief Sukhbir Badal says SC-appointed panel can't resolve crisis

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:43 PM IST
Badal was speaking to the media after holding ward-level meetings in Nawanshahr, Banga and Phagwara.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soon, tele-registration for patients at Panjab University’s dental institute
Soon, tele-registration for patients at Panjab University’s dental institute
chandigarh news

Soon, tele-registration for patients at Panjab University’s dental institute

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:40 PM IST
Panjab University’s Dr Harvansh Singh Institute of Dental Sciences and Hospital will soon begin tele-registration for patients
READ FULL STORY
Close
Panjab University Teachers’ Association calls off protest over promotions after 61 days
Panjab University Teachers’ Association calls off protest over promotions after 61 days
chandigarh news

Panjab University Teachers’ Association calls off protest over promotions after 61 days

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:38 PM IST
The screening of another batch of teachers for promotion under the career advancement scheme is scheduled on January 23 and 24
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former Manimajra station house officer Jaswinder Kaur.
Former Manimajra station house officer Jaswinder Kaur.
chandigarh news

CBI files graft challan against former woman SHO in Chandigarh

By Tanbir Dhaliwal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:35 PM IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against former Manimajra station house officer Jaswinder Kaur and four others in a bribery case that dates back to June 2020
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fuel prices at all-time high across Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula
Fuel prices at all-time high across Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula
chandigarh news

Fuel prices at all-time high across Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula

By Rajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:33 PM IST
Just 11 days after touching an all-time high of 81 per litre, petrol price went past 82 in Chandigarh on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
One of the accused was also involved in two more thefts in Manimajra. (Representational photo)
One of the accused was also involved in two more thefts in Manimajra. (Representational photo)
chandigarh news

Two held with three stolen cars, eight two-wheelers in Chandigarh

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:41 PM IST
Both the accused were driving cars stolen from Mauli Jagran on October 21, 2020, and January 16 this year, respectively
READ FULL STORY
Close
The staffer was caught red-handed at the CTU office in Industrial Area Phase 1. (Representational photo)
The staffer was caught red-handed at the CTU office in Industrial Area Phase 1. (Representational photo)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh Transport Undertaking staffer held for taking 1 lakh bribe

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:39 PM IST
The vigilance department has arrested an employee of Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) for taking a bribe of 1 lakh
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bapu Dham Colony had emerged as one of the biggest virus hotspots in the region in May last year. (File photo)
Bapu Dham Colony had emerged as one of the biggest virus hotspots in the region in May last year. (File photo)
chandigarh news

Lack of symptoms, late detection led to widespread Covid infection in Chandigarh’s Bapu Dham Colony, says study

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:39 PM IST
The research study was conducted by PGIMER and also appeared in the journal of primary care and community health states
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP