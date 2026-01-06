Chandigarh admn directs depts to expedite hiring rules

After a delay of nearly two years, the Chandigarh administration has directed all administrative secretaries, heads of departments, offices, institutions, boards and corporations to expedite the process of framing and amending Recruitment Rules in line with the Central government pattern. Nearly 1,425 contractual employees have been working across more than 40 departments of the UT administration. (HT Photo)

In an official communication issued by the department of personnel, the administration referred to its earlier decision permitting the continued operation of existing Recruitment Rules applicable prior to April 1, 2022. This interim arrangement allowed departments to fill posts through direct recruitment, promotion and deputation, as the finalisation of revised pay scales for various posts was under process.

The communication noted that the finance department has since notified the Union Territory of Chandigarh Employees (Revised Pay) Rules, 2023 vide a notification dated March 29, 2023. Following the issuance of the revised pay rules, departments were advised to expedite the framing, amendment and finalisation of Recruitment Rules on the Central pattern.

Reiterating these directions, the department of personnel has once again urged all departments to fast-track the process and ensure the early finalisation of Recruitment Rules for their respective posts. Departments have also been instructed to circulate the contents of the communication among all officers and officials under their administrative control for information and necessary compliance.

In March 2024, the then UT adviser Rajiv Verma reviewed the status of Recruitment Rules across various departments of the Chandigarh administration and issued directions to create or revive posts and frame Recruitment Rules at the earliest. However, little progress has been made so far.

On March 4, 2024, in an interim relief, the UT administration allowed over 1,400 contractual employees working in various departments to continue beyond March 31, albeit with certain conditions. This came amid concerns that contractual staff working against sanctioned posts vacant for over five years would lose their jobs following the abolition of such posts in compliance with Central government guidelines issued in January 2024.

Nearly 1,425 contractual employees have been working across more than 40 departments of the UT administration. The then adviser had emphasised the need for departments to frame Recruitment Rules in a time-bound manner, noting that many departments were heavily dependent on contractual staff due to the absence of finalised rules. Departments were also advised to consult the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), wherever required, to ensure timely completion of the rule-framing process along with post creation or revival.