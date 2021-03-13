Chandigarh admn to bring big retail to Sector 17

In a bid to give a major fillip to Sector 17 and draw shoppers back to the city’s commercial heart, the Chandigarh administration is planning to bring “a big retail” to the sector.

“The plan is to have an anchor store like the one exists in shopping malls. Such stores are major crowd pullers and enhance the footfall,” said a senior UT official, requesting anonymity.

Sector 17 in the past few years has lagged behind due to new shopping malls coming up within the city and its vicinity.

“The introduction of an anchor store will definitely spur activity in the sector and help it recover some of the ground lost to the shopping malls,” said the official.

Space for such an anchor store would be given in one of the existing buildings and the project would neither require new constructions nor any change in the architectural plans, the official added.

As per the proposal, the ground floors of 17 and 30 bays buildings will be allotted to a commercial establishment, on competitive bidding basis, solely for the purpose of creating a prominent retail space.

“Currently, offices of Haryana and Punjab governments are operating from these buildings. The administration has been trying to get these vacated as most of the offices earlier being run from here have either shifted to Panchkula or Mohali,” said the official.

Bringing vibrancy to Bank Square

The project is a part of the ‘Sector 17 Rejuvenation Plan’, which envisages a major revamp in the infrastructure, buildings’ facelifts and renovations in Sector 17.

Particular emphasis is being laid on creating greater vibrancy in the northern plaza and near the bank square.

“The area around the 17 and 30 bays building, which is in proximity to the bank square, present a forlorn picture after the office working hours. Earlier, there was plan to let out these buildings for office spaces. But, it was dropped as this would not attract increased visitors to the area, specifically after working hours. So, big retail has now been opted for,” the official said.

In lines with this plan is to create an art gallery and museum in the Town Hall building (DC office) near the 17 and 30 bays building.

“A new building will house all offices of the district administration. It will come up on the vacant two-acre land near Hotel Shivalikview, have six floors, excluding the ground floor, and parking for at least 600 cars in the basement. Plans are ready for the building,” the official said.

Once new DC building comes up, the Town Hall building will be conserved and converted into an art gallery and museum. The administration will also soon start the beautification of the northern plaza as a part of the rejuvenation plan.

The department has already initiated the process of restoring the facade of the government and private buildings in the sector. An urban park behind Neelam theatre is also coming up.

“As of now, the football stadium and area around it covers nine acres. For this project, it will be increased to 12 acres. Work on part of it is already under process,” said the official. The construction of a 40mx40m city map in front of Neelam Theatre is in its mid-construction.