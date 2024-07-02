Chandigarh admn to set up institute to strategise city’s development

For the development of the city, UT administration has announced to set up the Chandigarh Institute of Transformation (CIT) to prepare strategies, organising workshops and training of stakeholders. Chandigarh Institute of Transformation constituted under the aegis of the UT planning and evaluation organisation, finance department, has invited proposals from renowned institutions for their appointment as “lead knowledge institution” under the National Institution for Transforming India Aayog’s State Support Mission. (HT File)

The institute constituted under the aegis of the UT planning and evaluation organisation, finance department, has invited proposals from renowned institutions for their appointment as “lead knowledge institution (LKI)” under the National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog’s State Support Mission.

The LKI will collaborate with the UT administration to provide research inputs for the preparation of development strategies, economic goals, vision@2047, organising capacity building workshops and training stakeholders for achieving the objectives of the mission.

The CIT will act as a multi-disciplinary resource centre to steer development strategies for the city. The main objective of the mission is to work with the UT in identifying key growth drivers and enablers and leverage them to boost their economic growth. To support the UT administration to leverage expertise of knowledge institutions, development partners, multi-lateral agencies, civil society, academia, etc.

With the aspiration of becoming a developed nation by 2047, NITI Aayog has intended to bring together all stakeholders, including states and UTs, central government ministries and departments, development partners, civil society, academia, and other think tanks, for the development of the vision in critical areas of socio-economic development.

The NITI Aayog serves as the Indian government’s think tank, offering strategic and technical advice on key policy areas. Over time, it has become a multidisciplinary resource centre, promoting research and innovation, providing strategic policy vision, monitoring and evaluating program implementation and addressing emerging issues.