Tuesday, Aug 13, 2024
Chandigarh: Ahead of student body polls, PU holds meeting regarding outsiders

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 13, 2024 10:56 AM IST

In a meeting on Monday, dean students welfare of Chandigarh’s Panjab University addressed the issue of outsiders from political parties in the campus before the PUCSC elections

With outsiders from political parties becoming an issue again in the varsity before the Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) elections, the dean students welfare (DSW) held a meeting regarding the issue on Monday. It was decided that only the office bearers of student parties will be allowed to enter the campus even before the code of conduct is imposed.

PU’s DSW Amit Chauhan said for the student parties affiliated with political parties, their office-bearers will be allowed inside the campus provided that they don’t hold any other political position and there are no complaints received against them. (HT Photo)

Speaking about this, DSW professor Amit Chauhan said for the student parties affiliated with political parties, their office bearers will be allowed inside the campus provided that they don’t hold any other political position and there are no complaints received against them. In case of any complaints, a committee headed by the DSW will examine the situation and decide the course of action to be taken.

