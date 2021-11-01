Chandigarh airport: 43 flights listed on winter roster

The number of flights operating from the Chandigarh International Airport has gone up to 43, same as that during the period just before the pandemic, with five domestic flights resuming in the winter schedule released on Sunday.

However, the Dubai flight has not been listed in the schedule, leaving just one international destination: Sharjah.

The winter schedule comes into force on October 31 and lasts till March 27 the following year. Only 38 flights were operating in the summer schedule that just ended.

At 10, the maximum number of flights are on the Chandigarh-Delhi route, followed by nine on the Chandigarh-Mumbai route.

Even as the airport can operate 24x7, only one flight will be landing her past midnight this winter. Taking off from Mumbai, the IndiGo flight will arrive here at 12:35 am. It will return to Mumbai at 6:15 am.

Resumed flights

Five flights that have been resumed connect the city to Patna, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Delhi and Mumbai.

The Patna flight will depart from Chandigarh at 7:35 am and reach the destination at 9:40 am. Thereafter, it will return to and land in Chandigarh at 11:55 pm.

The additional flight from Delhi (GoAir) will depart at 10:35 am and arrive here at at 11:35 am. It will then depart for Ahmedabad at 12 noon and return to Chandigarh at 4:50 pm before taking off for Delhi.

Chandigarh International Airport Limited (CHIAL) chief executive officer Ajay Bhardwaj said: “The schedule for the Jammu flight is yet to be announced by the airline operator and the additional flight for Goa has also been introduced. IndiGo is already operating the flight connecting Chandigarh-Goa-Bengaluru-Goa.”