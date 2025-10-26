Guest Column | Chandigarh airport: Grounded dreams and runway realities

From October 26 to November 18, Chandigarh’s airport will take an enforced nap. The runway is being resurfaced with polymer-modified emulsion; a technical fix meant to future-proof it against stress and seasonal extremes. For 24 days, the airport’s tarmac will be eerily quiet, with civil flights operating only for a few hours and passengers facing temporary disruption.

The partial shutdown is necessary, yes, but it also casts a harsh spotlight on recurring issues—limited connectivity, modest passenger facilities, and operational challenges that no coat of asphalt alone can fix. The pause also provides an opportunity to rethink the airport’s long-term strategy, rather than merely patching immediate problems, and to consider how Chandigarh can truly position itself as a reliable northern hub.

Runway repairs & winter operations

The resurfacing is essential; a cracked or uneven runway is more than an inconvenience—it’s a safety hazard. Yet, this pause also exposes the airport’s vulnerability: a single runway, heavily trafficked, with minimal redundancy. One patch of work, and the city’s entire air traffic breathes through a straw. Chandigarh’s airport, despite the city’s reputation for planning, feels narrow and constrained, as if it expects passengers to make do.

The airport’s recent addition of a CAT-III ILS system is a step forward, but winter visibility remains a challenge. Delhi’s IGI Airport offers a useful model: combining CAT-III ILS, approach lighting systems, runway visual range sensors and autoland-capable aircraft enables operations even in dense fog. Chandigarh could adopt a scaled version of these systems, paired with predictive flight scheduling and advanced weather monitoring, to improve winter reliability, reduce cancellations, and maximise runway utilisation, ensuring flights operate safely even under challenging conditions.

Connectivity: A stub, not a spoke

Geographically, Chandigarh sits at a strategic junction in northern India, yet the airport’s connectivity remains limited. International flights are restricted to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, while domestic connections cover only a handful of cities. Business travellers, tourists and regional travellers alike are forced into stopovers or alternative airports.

While Digi Yatra facilitates smooth check-ins, further gains could come from optimising slot allocation, predictive scheduling and incentives for carriers to expand routes. Airports like Hyderabad and Bengaluru demonstrate that operational efficiency and strategic planning can increase throughput without physical expansion. Without such initiatives, even a newly resurfaced runway risks remaining cosmetic rather than transformative, and the city’s potential as a regional hub will remain underutilised.

Small spaces, big gaps

The airport’s lounges and waiting areas are modest—functional chairs, minimal space and little design consideration. In a city celebrated for thoughtful urban design, the airport feels like a missed opportunity: a transitional space that frustrates more than it comforts. Passenger experience is not just about aesthetics; it’s about orchestrating space, time, and information effectively.

Implementing smart lounge scheduling, real-time delay notifications, and improved crowd management—technologies already in use at Delhi and Mumbai airports—could significantly enhance comfort and efficiency. Even small interventions, like better seating ergonomics, optimised way finding, dedicated quiet zones, or improved food and beverage options, can transform the passenger experience from a chore into a seamless, stress-free part of travel, ensuring the airport feels as welcoming as the city itself.

The 24-day partial closure is inconvenient, yes—but perhaps also a rare chance to pause and take stock. Chandigarh airport works, but just barely; it nudges travellers through routines rather than welcoming them into an experience. A freshly paved runway may smooth landings, but it won’t make passengers forget long waits, limited flights, or cramped lounges. If this downtime sparks even a few forward-thinking moves—smarter systems, better connectivity, spaces that feel considered—then the airport might finally match the city’s careful design elsewhere. Until then, flights will land, people will wait, and the airport will remain a reminder that even planned cities can have blind spots worth noticing.

(The writer is a Chandigarh-based architect & interior designer)