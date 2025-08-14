Chandigarh: All-party protest at Panjab University over nakas

A day after UT’s senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur directed that nakas will continue in the Panjab University campus, an all party protest broke out near PU’s Administration Block on Wednesday evening. The road outside the building was blocked from 5 pm onwards till the filing of this report. Students in front of the administration block at Panjab University on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The university has seen growing resentment among students against the police deployment in recent days. On Wednesday, members of National Students Union of India (NSUI), Panjab University, went to the vice-chancellor’s office to submit a memorandum amidst heavy police presence. Even on Tuesday evening, Ashmeet Singh of Sath party alleged how the stickers on his vehicle were removed by the police.

During an all party protest, students raising slogans said they are students not criminals and asked the police to leave the university campus. Officials of the PU police post and Sector-11 police station were also present.

Students were also protesting against traffic challans inside the campus. Gursimran Singh Arifke, president of Students Organisation of India (SOI), Panjab University, alleged that the traffic police had issued an e-challan in July for a student riding a two wheeler inside campus without a helmet. Currently, traffic cops are not present inside PU but cops can enter the campus while chasing a rash driver, which students reported has happened a few days ago.

PU chief of university security, Vikram Singh, present during the protest, said, “We have informed the authorities about the situation. The dean students welfare (DSW) had come to the spot to talk to the students but they were unable to put across their point. We will try to organise a meeting of around ten protesters with the DSW.”

Ashmeet Singh, core committee member of Sath party described how he was chased by four police cars and was asked to remove party stickers from his car. “The code of conduct is declared in PU when the election date is announced. With no code of conduct in place, under what rules is such action being taken?” he questioned.

General secretary of Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP), PU, Kawalpreet Singh Judge added that the increased police presence is leading to stress among new admissions and parents and said it would be in everyone’s best interest if only PU campus security conduct these checks.

Speaking about the issue, DSW Amit Chauhan said, “The matter was discussed in detail on Monday, when the UT SSP had explained to the students why the extra precautions are needed. At that time, students had accepted this but two days later they are opposing the decision.” He said that he had gone to speak to the students who had alleged that not all factions of the parties were called during the meeting with UT SSP. “I have asked students not to block any roads. They can come to my office on Thursday morning to discuss the matter further,” he added.

Two stabbing incidents were reported on campus last month. Meanwhile, sharp edged weapons and sticks are being recovered daily by the police during the nakas. Officials said two days back, even swords were recovered from a vehicle inside the campus. After a recent case where outsiders who are out on bail in criminal cases and involved in gang related shootings were found on campus, police confirmed that they will continue with their deployment of three nakas inside PU. As of now, around 100 cops from Sector-11 police station have been deployed inside the campus.

PU begins vehicle-sticker registration for day scholars

The Panjab University on Wednesday has announced that all day scholar students currently enrolled and owning a four-wheeler vehicle must register themselves on the Panjab University MIS (PUMIS) portal for the issuance of vehicle stickers. Students can register by visiting https://pumis.puchd.ac.in, clicking on “Student Registration (for issuing parking stickers)”, filling in the required details carefully, and uploading a profile picture.

They will have to print the registration form, get it verified by the chairperson or coordinator of their department, and pay a registration fee of ₹50 under fee code M0740 at https://payonline.puchd.ac.in. A copy of the fee receipt should be attached to the verified form.

Issuance of vehicle stickers will be planned department-wise and the schedule will be announced after registrations are received on the PUMIS portal. On the designated day, students are required to come to the allotted venue with their vehicle, the verified registration form, and the fee receipt. Stickers will be affixed directly onto the vehicles by authorised personnel, and no stickers will be issued in hand without the presence of the registered vehicle. The PU has advised all eligible students to complete the process at the earliest to ensure smooth and organised sticker distribution.