Performance Grading Index: Punjab, Chandigarh best performers in school education, says Union edu ministry report

Chandigarh and Punjab have been adjudged the best performers in school education in the ministry of education’s performance grading index (PGI) report for states and Union Territories released on Friday. The PGI looks at the Indian education system as one of the largest in the world with about 14.9 lakh schools, 95 lakh teachers and nearly 26.5 crore students. (HT File)

The previous report’s joint top-performing states – Kerala and Maharashtra — are among the six second-best performing states and Union Territories in the grading this time. The ministry of education assesses the performance of the school education system at the state and Union Territory levels by creating an index for comprehensive analysis. The performance grading index - states/UTs was first released for the year 2017-18 and so far, has been released up to the year 2020-21.

“Over the period, many of the indicators in PGI —states/UTs have been outlived and become redundant. Also, the structure of PGI — states/UTs has been heavily tilted towards the indicators related to governance processes rather than the quality indicators,” a senior official in the education ministry said.

“Therefore, to have a more updated base with quality indicators, to align with new initiatives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, to monitor indicators relating to Goal 4 of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and to replace existing indicators which have achieved the optimal target, the PGI – State structure for 2021-22 has been revised and renamed as PGI 2.0,” the official added.

The report revealed that PGI, which grades states and UTs in 10 grades, none could manage the requisite score to be in the top five grades. In 2019-20, Punjab, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Kerala topped the index. During Covid, Kerala, Maharashtra and Punjab were the best-performing states.

The latest report stated Punjab and Chandigarh as the top two state and Union Territory and fall in the sixth grade – Prachesta 2 (score 641-700). Six states and UTs joined grade Prachesta – 3 (score 581- 640). The three poorest performing States/UTs Akanshi – 3 in PGI 2.0 are Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Mizoram. “The states and Union Territories which are in grade Prachesta–2 as per evaluation this year, still have considerable ground to cover to reach the maximum aggregated 1,000 points,” the report stated.

The PGI looks at the Indian education system as one of the largest in the world with about 14.9 lakh schools, 95 lakh teachers and nearly 26.5 crore students from varied socioeconomic backgrounds. In the domain-wise grading, no state and Union Territory managed to be in the top five grades, while in infrastructure the top three grades remained unachieved. The two domains – access and equity — are where any state (Delhi) managed the top grade (Daksh). The bright spot of the report is that there are no state and Union Territory in the bottom four grades for access and the bottom seven grades for equity. Highlighting the inter-state disparity, the report noted, “The maximum and minimum scores obtained by the states and Union Territories in 2021-22 are 659.01 and 420.64, respectively.” “The deviation between the maximum and minimum scores obtained by states and Union Territories is 238.37 or 23.8% of the maximum points, indicating that, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Mizoram have to put more effort to reach the top slot.

“This disparity was 51% in 2017-18 indicating that, PGI also helped to bridge the performance gap amongst states and Union Territories over the years which may be due to efforts of the government such as Look East policy,” it stated.