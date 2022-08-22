Chandigarh | Anshoo, Nikita, take home Tuffman triathlon titles
Anshoo Chauhan and Nikita Seth took home the Tuffman Triathlon Chandigarh title with remarkable displays , completing the 113km circuit — 1.9-km swim, 90-km cycling leg, 21.1-km run — in six hours, 39.52 minutes and 7 hours, 30 minutes respectively .
Gagandeep Kumar came in second, while Gauravdeep Singh Bhatti took the third spot in the men’s competition.
The 1.9-km swimming circuit in the lake was followed by the 90-km cycling leg on the Kurali-Chandigarh road and the 21.1-km run in the vicinity of Oberoi Sukhvilas.
In the Olympic triathlon event, Airbus India president Remi Millard grabbed the top spot — followed by Arjun Mithal and Himanshu Puri.
Over 80 triathletes registered in three categories. Apart from the 113-km and Olympic triathlon – 1.5-km swim, 40-km cycling leg and 10-km run, and the sprint triathlon – 0.75-km swim, 20-km cycling leg and 5-km run.
In addition, 45 others participated in the duathlon – a combination of the cycling and running events.
Full results:
Triathlon 113: Men: 1. Anshoo Chauhan, 2. Gagandeep Kumar, 3. Gauravdeep Singh Bhatti.
Women: 1. Nikita Seth.
Olympic triathlon: Men: 1. Remi Millard, 2. Arjun Mithal, 3. Himanshu Puri.
Women: 1. Rachna Sharma, 2. Pooja Roda, 3. Kirti Virmani.
Sprint triathlon: Men: Subhash, 2. Gurmanpreet Singh Tiwania, 3. Kritarth Amit Mahajan.
Women: 1. Jyotsna Rana.
Olympic Duathlon: Men: 1. Kaveesh Gaindhar, 2. Ashish Lathar, 3. Divyn Singh.
Women: 1. Sangeeta Sindhi, 2. Megha Jain.
Sprint Duathlon: Men: 1. Sebastian, 2. Pravesh Pandey, 3. Gurkiret Singh.
Women: 1. Preciosa.
