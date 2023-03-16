Chandigarh: Applications invited for free girls cricket academy

Amid the growing popularity of women’s cricket and to groom local talent, former selector of Haryana Cricket Association Surinder Singh Baijee is going to start a free cricket academy for girls at Government High School, Sector 19. Amid the growing popularity of women’s cricket and to groom local talent, former selector of Haryana Cricket Association Surinder Singh Baijee is going to start a free cricket academy for girls at Government High School, Sector 19. (Image for representational purpose)

Applications for U-14, U-16 and U-19 age groups can be submitted at the academy by April 1. Only girls from tricity can apply. Facilities like a bowling machine, qualified coaches, dieticians and yoga teacher would be attached with the academy. Also, cemented and astro turf wickets will be provided for net practice to enable the girls to practice fast bowling.

“We are focusing on having 30 girls each for different age groups. Currently, we have one bowling machine, but will soon add two more bowling machines. We wish to provide best facilities to the girls without any charge,” added Baijee.

Currently, the city does not have a girls’ only cricket academy.