Chandigarh: Arijit show is on as UT cops give go-ahead

In a major relief for singer Arijit Singh's fans, Chandigarh police on Tuesday gave a go-ahead for his concert to be held on November 4 at Exhibition Ground in Sector 34.

Chandigarh Police had last week denied permission for the concert, citing inadequate parking arrangements at the venue following which the organisers on Monday submitted a fresh proposal to the police.

UT senior superintendent of police Kanwardeep Kaur, along SSP, traffic and security, Manisha Chaudhary on Tuesday visited the venue to monitor the parking arrangements.

After finding all the arrangements in place, UT Police sent a fresh report to the deputy commissioner, Chandigarh, giving their consent to issue a no-objection certificate (NOC) for the musical evening.

“Our only concern was inadequate parking for Arijit’s concert as a huge footfall is expected with over 5,000 cars expected to throng the parkings which can choke the city. After the organisers managed to avail adequate parking spaces from estate office and municipal corporation (MC), we have given permission to go-ahead with the show,” a senior police officer said.

A team of organisers on Monday held a meeting with UT SSP and SSP, traffic and security, and assured that they have around 10 parking spots, allotted by the municipal corporation (MC) and estate office, near the concert venue.

According to sources, these include the paid parkings of MC and estate office, besides a few open plots near the ground.

The organisers have also assured police of deploying volunteers to manage parking during the concert.

