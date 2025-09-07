Chandigarh: At 202.6 mm, rain in 1st six days of September crosses month’s average

The city recorded 202.6 mm rain in the first six days of September, which is more than the normal for this month. A camel and its owner take cover under polythene sheets amid a drizzle in Chandigarh on Saturday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

As per the India Meteorological Department, the average September rain for Chandigarh is around 145.2 mm.

Meanwhile, the city recorded 9.3 mm rain on Saturday.

This brought the maximum temperature to 29.2°C from Friday’s 34.8°C and the minimum dropped from 23.1°C on Friday to 25.9°C on Saturday.

The IMD has predicted the maximum temperature will remain between 30°C to 31°C till Thursday while the minimum will hover around 25°C to 26°C.

As per the Met officials, the city will see clear skies on Sunday and Monday though heavy rain is likely on Tuesday, for which a yellow alert has been issued.

Sukhna floodgates opened again

Following rainfall in the catchment area, the UT administration opened one of the three floodgates of the Sukhna Lake for a record 10th time this afternoon after the water level of the lake reached near the danger mark of 1,163 feet. The excess water of the lake was released into the Ghaggar river through the Sukhna Choe.

According to officials, the floodgate was opened around 12.30pm and closed around 3.30pm, when the water level dropped to nearly 1,162. 30 ft.

Earlier, the floodgates were opened on, September 3, 1, August 30, 29, 19, 17, 15, 8 and 6.

The UT engineering department has deployed officials at the regulatory end of the lake on a 24x7 basis and CCTV cameras have also been installed to regularly monitor the water level of the lake.

A control room has also been established to coordinate with the district administration of Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula for proper communication during the opening of floodgates.