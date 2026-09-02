Chandigarh: August slips away with 13% rain deficit, September outlook no better

Notwithstanding the downpours that left the city waterlogged on a few occasions last month, August ended with 13% rain deficit in Chandigarh, India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said. September is the final month of the four-month monsoon season, and the withdrawal of the monsoon is likely to be declared in Chandigarh towards the end of the month. (HT File)

The city recorded 249.2 mm rain in August, according to IMD records, against a normal of 284.8 mm. This was the lowest rain recorded for the month since 2022 when the city had received 166.9 mm rain.

“Despite El Nino conditions remaining active, Chandigarh received rain due to its location at the foothills of the Himalayas,” said IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul.

With September also likely to remain drier than normal, the city could see below-average rainfall for the second consecutive month. However, there are chances of showers in the city on Thursday and Friday. The normal rainfall for September is 131.4 mm.

According to the IMD’s monthly forecast, both maximum and minimum temperatures are also likely to remain above normal this month.

September is the final month of the four-month monsoon season, and the withdrawal of the monsoon is likely to be declared in Chandigarh towards the end of the month.

The relatively fewer rainy days in August also contributed to lower minimum temperatures, with clearer skies allowing temperatures to drop at night. The average minimum temperature of 25.2°C was the lowest for August since 2011, according to records available at the IMD observatory in Sector 39.

The average maximum temperature was 34.5°C during the month.

On Tuesday, the sky remained overcast, but the maximum temperature stayed unchanged at 35°C from Monday. The minimum temperature, meanwhile, dropped slightly from 26°C on Monday to 25.6°C on Tuesday.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature is expected to remain between 32°C and 33°C, while the minimum is likely to stay between 23°C and 24°C.