Chandigarh | Australia-returnee among 2 booked for stalking college girl

The duo was arrested on the complaint of a Mohali resident, who said that on May 2, when she was waiting for her father outside her college, a youth came in a car, bearing a Chandigarh registration number, and started harassing her.
A case under Section 354-D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the duo at Sector 36 police station in Chandigarh.
A case under Section 354-D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the duo at Sector 36 police station in Chandigarh. (HT Photo)
Published on May 04, 2022 02:16 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Two youths have been arrested for allegedly stalking a girl outside MCM DAV College in Sector 36, Chandigarh.

The accused have been identified as Simranpreet Singh, 24, and Amandeep Singh, 25, both residents of Sector 41, Chandigarh. The accused were later let off on bail.

The duo was arrested on the complaint of a Mohali resident, who said that on May 2, when she was waiting for her father outside her college, a youth came in a car, bearing a Chandigarh registration number, and started harassing her.

Initially, she ignored him but he stopped his vehicle right next to her and continued harassing her.

Police said that the accused Amandeep had recently returned from Australia and started working with an advocate in Mohali. He had also recently got married.

Simranpreet, meanwhile, is presently unemployed.

A case under Section 354-D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the duo at Sector 36 police station.

