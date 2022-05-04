Chandigarh | Australia-returnee among 2 booked for stalking college girl
Two youths have been arrested for allegedly stalking a girl outside MCM DAV College in Sector 36, Chandigarh.
The accused have been identified as Simranpreet Singh, 24, and Amandeep Singh, 25, both residents of Sector 41, Chandigarh. The accused were later let off on bail.
The duo was arrested on the complaint of a Mohali resident, who said that on May 2, when she was waiting for her father outside her college, a youth came in a car, bearing a Chandigarh registration number, and started harassing her.
Initially, she ignored him but he stopped his vehicle right next to her and continued harassing her.
Police said that the accused Amandeep had recently returned from Australia and started working with an advocate in Mohali. He had also recently got married.
Simranpreet, meanwhile, is presently unemployed.
A case under Section 354-D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the duo at Sector 36 police station.
Fortis Mohali doctor issues asthma advisory amid wheat harvest season
Amid the wheat harvest season in the region, Fortis Hospital's Pulmonology, Critical Care and Sleep Studies director Dr Zafar Ahmad Iqbal issued an advisory on the impact of stubble burning on respiratory illnesses. Man loses mobile phone to snatchers in Burail Chandigarh A Sector-46 resident lost his mobile phone to two snatchers on his way back home from work on Monday night.
Stir as Eid devotees asked to pay ₹25 to enter mosque in Feroz Shah Kotla fort
Heated arguments were witnessed after Muslims who came to offer Eid namaz at the mosque located in the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla fort, a 14th century Tughlaq era complex near ITO, on Tuesday were asked to pay an entry fee of ₹25 to access the complex. “They have started this new fee rule only since the last three-four months,” he said. An ASI official said prayers are not allowed at the site.
Mohali: 4 injured in cylinder blast in shanty
Four persons were injured after a cylinder exploded in a shanty near Phase-10 on Tuesday night around 10 pm. As per information, some labourers were cooking food in the shanty at the time. The injured were identified as Aminder Kumar, 23, Amit Kumar, 26, Mankush, 25, and Sudheer Kumar, 24. The fire brigade was able to douse the flames within 30 minutes.
Chandigarh residents back in mosques to celebrate Eid after two years
After offering namaaz at home for the last two years in the wake of Covid-realted restrictions, city residents on Tuesday returned to celebrating Eid ul Fitr at mosques. The mosque in Sector 45 wore a joyous look and people , donned in white kurtas, visited the venue to offer the morning prayers. Owner of a sweet shop just outside the mosque, Mohammed Ibrahim added that the celebrations transcended communities as everyone came together to exchange wishes.
Unvaccinated children can attend offline classes in Chandigarh schools for now
Unvaccinated children between the ages of 12-18 will not be restricted from attending classes in physical mode from Wednesday. This decision was taken at a meeting called by UT adviser Dharam Pal to review the Covid positivity rate and vaccination status. UT had earlier decided to prohibit unvaccinated students from attending school from May 4. Parents, schools welcome move Meanwhile, both parents and schools have welcomed the move.
