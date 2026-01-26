Chandigarh: Auto driver, accomplice held for robbing passenger near IT Park

Police have arrested an auto rickshaw driver and his accomplice involved in a robbery incident in the IT Park area and recovered the robbed mobile phone and the auto-rickshaw used in the crime. The two youths allegedly pushed him out of the auto, robbed him of his mobile phone and purse, and fled from the spot. (HT Photo for representation)

The accused have been identified as Akash, 25, son of Rajaram, a resident of Sector 26, Chandigarh, and Vijay, 22, son of Jaikumar, a resident of Guru Nanak Nagar, Baltana, Zirakpur.

According to police, the case pertains to FIR registered under Sections 309(6) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at IT Park police station on the complaint of Arsal Ansari, 19, a resident of Shanti Nagar, Manimajra.

The complainant stated that on January 22 at around 9.30 pm, he boarded an auto from the Transport Light Point in Sector 26 towards Kalagram. The auto had a driver and one unknown youth seated inside. When the auto reached near the Railway Light Point, the driver diverted the vehicle towards Shastri Nagar and stopped near the Shastri Nagar Light Point. The two youths allegedly pushed him out of the auto, robbed him of his mobile phone and purse, and fled from the spot.

Following the complaint, a case was registered against unknown persons. During investigation, police arrested the two accused on Saturday and recovered the robbed mobile phone as well as the auto-rickshaw used in the crime. Both the accused were produced before the court and have been sent to judicial custody.

Police said Akash is an auto driver by profession and has studied up to Class 8, while Vijay is a carpenter and has studied up to Class 5. As per police records, Akash is a habitual offender and was earlier involved in three snatching cases registered in March 2022 under various sections of the IPC. No previous criminal record has been found against accused Vijay.