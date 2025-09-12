Chandigarh: Bhullar, Binu take joint lead as IGPL Invitational heads into final day

Gaganjeet Bhullar scored a steady one-under 71 to join overnight leader Shaurya Binu at the top spot of the leaderboard on Day 2 of the inaugural ₹1.5-crore Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) Invitational in Chandigarh. Gaganjeet Bhullar in action on Day 2 of the IGPL Invitational in Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

Bhullar (70-71) and Binu (69-72) are tied at three-under while Kapil Kumar and Harendra Gupta, are tied for third place, at one-under, two shots behind the leaders.

Six others are at even par on a course that did not yield many low scores and resulted in a tightly placed leaderboard ahead of the final day.

Making it even more exciting is the presence of Jahanvi Bakshi, the lone woman professional on the field. She is tied fifth with five others, just three shots behind the lead. A win for her would be historic as she slowly makes her way back after injuries over the last few years.

Bhullar and Binu may share the lead, but a whole bunch of players, young and experienced, are snapping at their heels to have a shot at the ₹22.50 lakh winner’s cheque, one of the highest ever in a domestic event in India. Two debutant professionals, Kartik Singh (73-71) and Veer Ganapathy (72-72), who are tied fifth alongside Jahanvi, Sanju Kumar, Ranjit Singh and Saarthak Chibber, are attracting the spotlight despite a packed leaderboard.

Bhullar had begun with a bogey but quickly recovered with birdies on the second, fourth, 12th holes before a bogey on the 14th brought him back. “Winning the first IGPL Tour event in Chandigarh, a city that feels like home, would mean a lot,” said the 11-time Asian Tour winner.

Binu, who began the day as the sole leader at three-under, threatened to pull away from the field with early heroics. He was on a song with three birdies against one bogey in the first seven holes. After the turn, he added another one on the 12th to go three-under for the day six-under for the tournament and seemed in command.

Then he struck a disastrous patch with a bogey-double bogey-bogey from the 14th to the 16th and went one-over par. A birdie on the 17th was like a balm ahead of the final day. After 69 on the first day, he finished par on the second day.