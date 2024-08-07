Chandigarh BJP leaders urge minister to expedite Metro project

City BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra and member of party’s national executive Sanjay Tandon on Tuesday met Manohar Lal Khattar, Union minister of housing and urban affairs, in Delhi and urged him to expedite the tricity Metro project. Chandigarh BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra and member of party’s national executive Sanjay Tandon on Tuesday met Manohar Lal Khattar, Union minister of housing and urban affairs, in Delhi and urged him to expedite the tricity Metro project. (HT Photo)

In a letter submitted to the minister, the BJP leaders said over the past decade, Chandigarh and the surrounding regions had witnessed exponential growth, leading to a surge in the demand for a reliable and efficient public transportation system. Despite the commendable efforts of the Chandigarh administration to bolster the existing bus and road transport networks, the current infrastructure was unable to fully meet the escalating requirements of the populace.

“Recognising the urgency of the situation, we advocate for the quick implementation of a Metro system as an essential alternative public transport mode. Therefore, we humbly urge you to address the escalating transportation needs effectively. We seek your kind assistance in expediting the necessary procedures for the proposed Metro project,” said the leaders.