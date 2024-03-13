Chandigarh: Book to show school kids path to cleanliness

With an aim to promote civic science education in the City Beautiful, Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) launched “Swachhata ki Pustak: Smart Citizens = Happy Citizens” on Tuesday. Dignitaries during the launch of the cover edition of ‘Swachhata ki Pustak: Smart Citizens = Happy Citizens’ in Chandigarh on Tuesday. It will be made part of curriculum at government schools. (HT)

The collector’s edition, curated by CSCL, Outlook Magazine and Rekhi Foundation, will be introduced in the curriculum of city’s government schools.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit unveiled the collector’s edition in the presence of MP Kirron Kher, city mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor, UT adviser Rajeev Verma, municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra, along with Sandeep Ghosh, publisher, Outlook Magazine, and Dr Prabhleen Singh of Rekhi Foundation.

Purohit said this initiative was a path-breaking step towards promoting cleanliness and sanitation education among students, the future citizens.

The mayor said the special collector’s edition will be distributed to students of Classes 9 to 12 in Chandigarh’s government schools.

CSCL CEO Anindita Mitra said, “By introducing ‘Swacchata Ki Pustak’ in the school curriculum, MC will provide students with a comprehensive understanding of the challenges related to waste management and sanitation. The collaboration aims to instil knowledge about improper segregation, solid waste, waste water, and efforts of the government and MC in tackling these issues.”