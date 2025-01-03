Chandigarh colder than Manali, Shimla despite sunny afternoon

Though the maximum temperature rose slightly due to the sunny conditions in the afternoon, Chandigarh was colder than hill stations such as Manali and Shimla on Thursday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Dense fog was recorded in the city on Thursday morning, with visibility going down to 150 metres around 5.30 am on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The temperatures are likely to drop further during the weekend with rain being predicted for Sunday and Monday.

At 13.2°C, the maximum temperature of the city was lower than Manali where the maximum temperature was 14.8°C. Even Shimla was much warmer at 17.2°C and Dharamshala at 22.9°C.

This comes even as maximum temperature of the city rose from 11.3°C on Wednesday. As Thursday’s day temperature was five degrees below normal, it was categorised as a cold day. A cold day is declared when the maximum temperature goes over 4.5 degrees below normal and minimum temperature drops below 10°C.

The minimum temperature fell from 8.7°C on Wednesday to 8.6°C on Thursday, still 1.4 degrees above normal. While many hill stations were colder at night, the city was still colder than Shimla where the minimum temperature on Thursday was 9.6°C.

Speaking about this, IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul said, “This has to do with fog which blocks sunlight in the plains. However, we see brighter sunlight in the hills which is why sometimes the maximum temperature of Chandigarh sometimes drops lower than hill stations like Shimla and Dharamshala.”

Flights delayed

Dense fog was recorded in the city on Thursday morning, with visibility going down to 150 metres around 5:30 am on Thursday. As per IMD, visibility between 50 metres and 200 metres is considered dense fog. Chances of dense fog will continue on Friday especially in the morning.

A total of 10 flights, including four arrivals, were delayed at Chandigarh International Airport on Thursday due to fog. This included the Indigo flight 6E262 from Srinagar, which arrived at 3.20 pm against the scheduled time of 1 pm. Another Indigo flight, 6E2196, from Delhi, landed at Chandigarh airport at 4.35 pm against the scheduled time of 4.10 pm. Air India flight AI2659 landed here at 5:56 pm instead of its scheduled time of 5.15 pm. Indigo flight 6E5178, from Mumbai, which was scheduled to land at 6.15 pm, arrived at 6.59 pm. Indigo flight 6E328 to Bengaluru departed at 11.22 am against the scheduled time of 10.50 am. The Indigo flight to Srinagar 6E6352 took off for Srinagar at 4.08 pm instead of its scheduled time of 2.10 pm. The Indigo flight 6E7721 to Dharamshala departed at 2.46 pm against the scheduled time of 2.20 pm. Air India flight AI2660 departed for Mumbai at 6.55 pm against the scheduled time of 3.10 pm. The Indigo flight for Mumbai 6E6203 departed at 5.27pm against the scheduled time of 4.40 pm. Indigo flight 6E2113 took off for Delhi at 7.47 pm against the scheduled time of 6.45 pm.