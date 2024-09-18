Chandigarh: Congress protests against Bittu, demands FIR over remarks against Rahul

Accusing Union minister of state for railways Ravneet Bittu of making objectionable remarks against leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, the Chandigarh unit of Congress party gathered in front of Congress Bhawan and moved towards the BJP Office in Sector 33 on Tuesday. Led by Chandigarh Pradesh Congress president HS Lucky, the party workers carried placards and pictures of Bittu with a cross sign on it. (HT Photo)

As soon as the protestors moved ahead raising slogans, they were stopped by the Chandigarh Police from moving ahead. There was a minor scuffle between the protestors and the police. Addressing the protesters, Lucky said, “The remarks were scripted by Modi and top leadership of the BJP. Bittu just read the prepared script to please his new bosses.” He demanded that an FIR under relevant sections of BNS should be registered against Bittu.