Chandigarh: Congress stands firm on truth, voter rights, says MP Tewari

The Chandigarh unit of Congress held a public meeting at the Ram Leela Ground in Vikas Nagar, Mauli Jagran on Saturday as part of the party’s ongoing nationwide movement to expose electoral irregularities and safeguard the sanctity of India’s democratic process. MP Manish Tewari addressing public rally in Mauli Jagran on Saturday. (Sant Arora/HT)

The meeting was led by city MP Manish Tewari, AICC in-charge Rajni Patil and local president HS Lucky. Vidit Chaudhary, AICC secretary, was also present.

The meeting was organised against the backdrop of shocking revelations made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in his recent expose of “vote chori”. The revelations alleged that the Election Commission of India (ECI), under pressure from the Modi government, manipulated voter data and processes during the 2024 parliamentary elections to tilt the results in favour of the BJP.

Speaking about the larger threat posed to India’s democracy, MP Tewari said, “The sanctity of our electoral process has been destroyed. When citizens cannot trust that their vote counts, democracy itself is in danger. This is not merely about one election—it is about the future of our republic. The Congress will not rest until the truth is revealed and electoral reforms are implemented to safeguard the rights of every voter.”

Rajni Patil said, “The Election Commission has failed in its constitutional duty to conduct free and fair elections. By allowing manipulation in voter data, it has compromised the very foundation of democracy. This is not just a lapse; it is a crime against the people of India. We demand immediate accountability, transparency, and answers from those responsible.”

Local president HS Lucky said, “The people of Chandigarh and the country stand with the Congress in this battle for truth. We will continue to expose every attempt to undermine democracy. The people’s faith in the electoral process must be restored, and for that, accountability must be fixed. Our agitation is not political opportunism—it is a fight for the soul of India’s democracy.”