Chandigarh: Construction of Baltana RUB likely to get delayed

The construction of the much-awaited road underbridge (RUB) at the Raipur Kalan–Baltana railway level crossing is likely to be delayed, as the UT administration has yet to deposit its share of the project cost with the Railways. Once completed, the underpass is expected to ease traffic congestion for residents of Raipur Kalan, Mauli Jagran and Vikas Nagar in Chandigarh, as well as Baltana, Zirakpur and Dhakoli in Mohali district, besides Panchkula. (HT Photo for representation)

Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria had earlier approved the release of the UT’s 50% share, amounting to ₹6.40 crore, to the Railway authorities for the construction of the RUB.

However, officials said the acquisition of 5 kanal and 19 marla of land required to replace the level crossing with the underbridge is still incomplete and it will take at least one more month to acquire the land. The funds will be transferred only after the UT administration takes possession of the land.

The Northern Railway has invited e-bids for the construction of the RUB on the Ambala–Chandigarh section using the normal pushing technique under the running track. Although the bids were opened on Thursday, work cannot commence until the UT’s share is deposited with the Railways. Once awarded, the project is to be completed within 12 months.

Meanwhile, Partap Singh Rana, chairman of the Joint Action Committee, has threatened to launch an indefinite fast over the delay in transferring funds. He said the protest would continue until the UT administration releases the money, warning that any further delay would push the project timeline back even more.

Conceived nearly seven years ago to decongest the busy crossing near Harmilap Nagar and Baltana, the project has remained in limbo due to delays in land acquisition. The UT administration had issued a notification in July last year to acquire nearly 0.74 acres in Raipur Kalan for the RUB.

The project is being executed on a cost-sharing basis between the Railways and the UT administration. Initially sanctioned by Northern Railway in 2021–22 at an estimated cost of ₹7.99 crore — with ₹4 crore as the UT’s share and ₹3.99 crore by the Railways — the project has remained stalled for over four years due to non-acquisition of land and non-deposition of funds. With continued delays, the cost has now escalated to ₹12.81 crore.