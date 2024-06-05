 Chandigarh: Cop suspended for absence from election duty - Hindustan Times
Chandigarh: Cop suspended for absence from election duty

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 05, 2024 06:11 PM IST

According to the official order, the SI will be entitled to draw subsistence allowances during the suspension period as per the applicable rules

Sub-inspector (SI) Somraj, stationed at Sector-34 police station in Chandigarh, was placed under suspension on Tuesday with immediate effect. This action was taken after he was found absent from his assigned election duty on Monday.

This action was taken after he was found absent from his assigned election duty on Monday. (iStock)
This action was taken after he was found absent from his assigned election duty on Monday. (iStock)

According to the official order, the SI will be entitled to draw subsistence allowances during the suspension period as per the applicable rules. Additionally, he was transferred to Police Lines in Sector 26. This disciplinary action was declared by senior superintendent of police, Union Territory, Kanwardeep Kaur, IPS.

Chandigarh
