Chandigarh: Cops crack grain market robbery, three arrested

A team of Police Station, Sector 17, Chandigarh, headed by inspector Rajiv Kumar, SHO, arrested three persons accused of robbery within 24 hours of the crime. (Representational image)

The accused have been identified as Gurwinder Singh (21), a resident of Sangrur in Punjab, Lovedeep Singh (23), a resident of Kaithal district in Haryana, and Jasbir Singh (27), who hails from Kurukshetra in Haryana.

The complainant, Ramesh Yadav, had stated in his complaint that he was going to the grain market, Sector 26, on January 2 to buy vegetables. As he reached the Light point of Sector-22/23, a car stopped in front of him, and three youths alighted from it. One of them caught hold of him.

From the rear, the second person hit him with a stick and the third one slapped him and also took out his phone from his pocket. His Aadhaar card was also inside the cover of his phone. Thereafter, they pushed him, and fled away from there with his phone. He could not note down the number of the car as they had hidden the number plate of the car by putting mud on the front and rear registration number plates of the car.

During the investigation, CCTV cameras were checked, and details were also gathered from informers. The accused have been arrested within 24 hours of reporting of the case and the case property along with the car used in the crime has been recovered from the accused.

Police said the accused, Gurvinder Singh, had been running a cab on rent for the last three months. Prior to this, he used to work in the field in Sangrur, and resided in Kharar, Mohali, with his friend Lovedeep.

Accused Jasbir Singh had done ITI diploma from Yamunanagar while Lovedeep was a plumber by profession and was residing with Gurvinder in Kharar.

Two snatchers held

Police of the Sector 31 police station headed by inspector Ram Rattan, SHO, arrested two snatchers identified as Rahul, a resident of Karnal, and Mohammad Sanjay, a resident of Burail.

Both are in their early 20s and were booked in a case of snatching on January 1.

The case was registered on the complaint of Heena, a resident of Ram Darbar, who had reported that two people on a motorcycle snatched her mobile phone while she was going back home. She could not note down the vehicle number.

Based on the information, police apprehended the duo.