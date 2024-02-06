 Chandigarh court holds two guilty in NDPS cases - Hindustan Times
Chandigarh court holds two guilty in NDPS cases

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 06, 2024 05:53 AM IST

A district court on Monday held two men guilty in two separate cases registered under the NDPS Act.

The convict Mohan Lal was arrested with 6.5 kg charas on February 4, 2021, by a police team on patrolling duty near Rajshree Hotel in Industrial Area, Chandigarh. (HT File Photo)

In the first case, convict Kamal of Faidan village, Chandigarh, was arrested by the police with 15 injections of Buprenorphine Omgesic of 2ml each and 15 injections of Pheniramine Maleate of 10 ml each.

As per the prosecution, on July 22, 2017, Chandigarh Police was on patrolling duty near Dihar DRDO Building, when they spotted Kamal walking with a cotton bag in his hand. But on seeing the police, he turned around and tried to hide behind the bushes.

On suspicion, he was apprehended and police recovered banned injections. As he could not produce any valid permit or licence to possess the injections, he was booked under Section 22 of the NDPS Act at Sector-31 police station.

The quantum of the sentence will be pronounced on February 9.

In the other case, convict Mohan Lal was arrested with 6.5 kg charas on February 4, 2021, by a police team on patrolling duty near Rajshree Hotel in Industrial Area, Chandigarh. He was booked under Section 20 of the NDPS Act.

The quantum of the sentence will be pronounced on February 12.

Tuesday, February 06, 2024
