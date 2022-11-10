Chandigarh: Cyclothon organised to encourage people to vote

A cyclothon was on Wednesday organised in Chandigarh to encourage residents of the Union Territory to participate in the electoral process.

Dharam Pal, IAS, adviser to the administrator, flagged off the cycle rally titled ‘pedal for participative election’ in the presence of Vijay Namdeorao Zade, IAS, chief electoral officer, UT, Chandigarh, and other officers.

It was organised under the theme ‘no voter to be left behind’ by the election department, UT, Chandigarh to motivate and encourage the city’s residents to participate in the electoral process.

Dharam Pal and other officers participated in the rally and cycled for 10 kilometers. Around 100 cycling enthusiasts participated in the rally.

The election department also published the integrated draft electoral roll with respect to January 1, 2023 as the qualifying date, on Wednesday as part of the special summary revision of 2023.

With this, citizens attaining 18 years of age as on January 1, 2023, can apply to enroll as voters.

Also, citizens may submit their claims and objections from 09-11-2022 to 08-12-2022 in the office of concerned assistant electoral registration officers and online on the National Voters’ Service Portal (www.nvsp.in), the Voter Portal (voterportal.eci.gov.in), and the Voter Helpline App.

Residents can also submit their forms on the special campaign dates, November 19 and 20, 2022, and December 3 and 4, 2022, from 9.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m., at all the designated polling stations in which the concerned BLOs will be available.

This special summary revision is significant since now there will be four qualifying dates, i.e., January 1, April 1, July 1, and October 1, and citizens with 17 plus years of age can apply in advance for enrolment in the electoral roll.