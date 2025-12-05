Chandigarh: ‘Drunk, speeding on wrong side’, ASI crashes into school bus after hitting 10 vehicles

In a major embarrassment for the police department, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Chandigarh Police rammed into at least 10 vehicles before crashing head-on into a school bus on the Kaimbwala road on Wednesday afternoon. When furious passersby finally caught hold of him, the cop, identified as ASI Daljit Singh, was found heavily intoxicated and bleeding from the eye due to the injuries caused by broken glass shards from the windshield of his car. ASI Daljit Singh, was found heavily intoxicated and bleeding from the eye due to the injuries caused by broken glass shards from the windshield of his car. (HT Photo)

According to eyewitnesses, the cop entered the single road stretch from the wrong side and immediately started speeding. They said he hit multiple cars and four-wheelers on the 500-metre stretch before his vehicle came to a halt after colliding with the school bus. They added that when they surrounded his car and confronted him, instead of cooperating, the ASI misbehaved with them, prompting them to record videos, which later went viral on social media. “It was sheer luck that no pedestrian or cyclist was moving on the stretch at the time. Otherwise, this could have turned into a major tragedy,” a witness said.

After being alerted by the passersby, a Police Control Room (PCR) team reached the site. But the ASI did not cooperate with the team either, forcing them to break open his car window and forcibly pull him out of the vehicle. They then took him to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

No complaint filed, cop challaned under MV Act

As per senior police officials, no person had come forward with a complaint in the matter and thus no FIR could be registered. Instead he was challaned under the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act. “We have issued a challan under Section 185 of the MC Act for driving under the influence of alcohol, based on his medical examination and breathalyser results,” said deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Central) Dalbir Singh.

A driver is booked under Section 185 of MV Act if alcohol exceeds 30 mg per 100 ml of blood, or if the driver loses vehicle control due to intoxication. The penalty for first offence is up to six months jail or ₹10,000 fine. For repeated offence, the driver can face up to two years jail or ₹15,000 fine. The driving licence may be suspended for at least six months.

Habitual troublemaker, ASI was suspended day earlier

Sources within the police department revealed that ASI Daljit Singh was already under suspension prior to Wednesday’s incident. He had reportedly been absent from duty for several days without authorisation and had not been reporting for work. A day before the Kaimbwala Road incident, he was allegedly found drunk on duty, following which senior police officials immediately placed him under suspension. Despite disciplinary action, he continued to move freely and was driving his private vehicle when the accident occurred. A senior police official, requesting anonymity, said that alcohol consumption is becoming an issue among some within the force. “There are many habitual drinkers in the police department, and incidents like this reflect a deeper problem. Strict monitoring and corrective action are needed,” the officer said.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur remained unavailable for comments despite several attempts to reach her.